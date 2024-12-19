The Shadiest Things Kate Middleton Has Ever Done

Catherine, Princess of Wales — known to most of us simply as Kate Middleton — is one of the most famous royals in the world, and that means pundits and the press are always watching her every move, something that must surely be maddening at times. Catherine might be the future queen of England, but she's only human, and she's done some questionable things in the past (who hasn't?). Many of her most memorable shady moves have to do with her feud with Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. In fact, Catherine was heavily criticized for her dress choice at Harry and Meghan's wedding. In photos, it appeared Catherine was wearing the exact same white Alexander McQueen coat dress she donned to her daughter, Princess Charlotte's christening ceremony. X, formerly Twitter, was soon ablaze with criticism over Catherine's choice of dress. "Kate Middleton in white ... she just can't take that it's someone else's day," one royal fan opined. "Btw didn't anyone tell Kate Middleton that you shouldn't wear white to other people's wedding?" another added.

It later turned out that the dress was, in fact, not white, but a pale yellow, which the palace confirmed in a statement prior to the wedding. The bright sunlight, however, made Catherine's outfit appear white. Still, some thought wearing a replica of the dress she wore at Charlotte's christening was a subtle way of throwing shade at Meghan. The Sydney Morning Herald noted that Catherine recycling the dress for the royal wedding created the impression that she hadn't been in the mood to go to a lot of trouble for the big day. On the flip side, it might just have been her attempt at not stealing the spotlight, but if that had indeed been her intention, it backfired terribly.