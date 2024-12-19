Hallmark Star Danica McKellar Lives An Extremely Lavish Life
If you thought the lives of former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's characters already seemed magical and lavish enough before she ditched the network for Great American Family, it might not be too surprising to know just how glamorous the actor's real life is. That doesn't change the fact that the "Christmas at Dollywood" star is living her best life, and her wealth and expensive habits prove it.
If there was any doubt as to just how fabulous Danica McKellar's life is, Exhibit A of how well-off she is lies in her glorious Nashville-area home. Inspired by her work on Hallmark's Christmas movies, and with the goal of living in a more rural environment in mind, McKellar and her family bought the six-bedroom mansion in Tennessee in 2022 for roughly $3.1 million, per The Richest. "My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," she told People. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore." Though purchasing such a home might seem like an impossible dream for the average American, its price would have been chump change for the "Wonder Years" star, who is reportedly worth $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She also presumably made back most of the money easily, considering she put a former Los Angeles residence up for sale with a price tag of $3.025 million.
McKellar's lavish life extends past her gorgeous home
On top of her enviable net worth and beautiful home, former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's lavish lifestyle extends past her everyday experiences. Per her Instagram, she's taken several trips with awe-inducing sights and experiences over the years, from taking a dip in the frigid glacial waters of Iceland in October 2024, to snorkeling, horseback riding, rainforest hiking, and more in Costa Rica in July 2023. In November 2014, she and her husband, Scott Sveslosky, even got married in Kauai in front of the backdrop of its serene waters and a gorgeous sunset. "I still remember the golden glow on your face as I walked down the aisle," she wrote to her husband on Instagram in commemoration of their 10th wedding anniversary in 2024.
Fame and fortune have also afforded her plenty of opportunities to show off expensive, eye-catching outfits. While presenting at the iHeartRadio Awards in 2022, McKellar showed off a beautiful blue dress from Oliver Tolentino, whose pieces can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. "THAT DRESS," McKellar exclaimed on Instagram. "I'm so grateful to @theolivertolentino for the opportunity to wear such an incredible gown as a presenter at the @iheartradio awards last night!" In a February 2019 video uploaded by ABS-CBN Balitang America on YouTube, she wore a red, sleeveless Tolentino gown while appearing in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection during New York Fashion Week.