Hallmark Star Danica McKellar Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

If you thought the lives of former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's characters already seemed magical and lavish enough before she ditched the network for Great American Family, it might not be too surprising to know just how glamorous the actor's real life is. That doesn't change the fact that the "Christmas at Dollywood" star is living her best life, and her wealth and expensive habits prove it.

If there was any doubt as to just how fabulous Danica McKellar's life is, Exhibit A of how well-off she is lies in her glorious Nashville-area home. Inspired by her work on Hallmark's Christmas movies, and with the goal of living in a more rural environment in mind, McKellar and her family bought the six-bedroom mansion in Tennessee in 2022 for roughly $3.1 million, per The Richest. "My husband and I have been wanting more nature for a long time," she told People. "We were kind of ready to not be in a city anymore." Though purchasing such a home might seem like an impossible dream for the average American, its price would have been chump change for the "Wonder Years" star, who is reportedly worth $8 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She also presumably made back most of the money easily, considering she put a former Los Angeles residence up for sale with a price tag of $3.025 million.

