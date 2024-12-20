Lindsay Lohan Throwback Pics That Prove She Was The Queen Of The 2000s
Few faces were more recognizable than Lindsay Lohan in the 2000s. The red-headed star of beloved films like "Mean Girls" and "The Parent Trap" was a regular fixture in Los Angeles during the aughts, shopping for Y2K fashion staples at Kitson, browsing for boho chic looks with celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, or frequenting hot spots like the Chateau Marmont.
When paparazzi snapped a photo of Lohan in a car with Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, dubbing them "the Holy Trinity," it quickly became an iconic photo, as the trio had long since become the main characters of the decade's entertainment news. Heavy partying in the Los Angeles club scene was the height of glamor for the era — not to mention standard celebrity behavior — and Lohan quickly earned a reputation for her wild ways, as she was frequently photographed visiting night clubs.
Of course, Lohan was clearly sick of the intrusive press long before the iconic 2006 photograph was snapped. The actress-pop star released a debut studio album in 2004, taking a swing at the paparazzi on the single "Rumors" when she accused the media of unfairly criticizing her youthful lifestyle. "I can tell that you're watching me / And you're probably gonna write what you didn't see," she sang, hitting back at the tabloid frenzy that characterized the decade. Lindsay Lohan transformed from child actor to adult superstar, and she totally defined a moment in pop culture.
She was a pioneer of the 'jeans with a nice top' look
In 2003, Lindsay Lohan starred in "Freaky Friday," her first silver screen appearance following the 1998 Nancy Meyers hit "The Parent Trap." The role marked her true transition from precocious child actress to teen star. Though she had been working steadily in the interim, building a following with appearances in fan-favorite made-for-television movies like "Life-Size" and "Get A Clue," her role as Jamie Lee Curtis' body-swapped daughter catapulted her to a new level of professional success.
Her appearances that year, including this red carpet snap from the 2003 Teen Choice Awards, told the same story. When Lohan arrived in a sheer top and bare midriff, she was rebranded as a sexier and more versatile star. The whole look is peak 2000s — from the jeans to the face-framing bangs. And, who could overlook that pompadour?
The rebrand worked. Following "Freaky Friday," Lohan would go on to immediately star in two more 2000s classics, "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" and "Mean Girls," making for a perfect Millennial trifecta and cementing her legacy as one of the eras more defining stars — all within the space of two years.
Her accessories were on 2000s point
By 2004, Lindsay Lohan was at the height of her teen star power, which meant she was regularly on the red carpet. She always came through with ensembles that embodied the period's aesthetic, a singular blend of feminine and casual. But few looks are as iconic as the pink and white trucker hat and cropped silk jacket that she wore for a pre-VMA Party hosted by Missy Elliot for the MTV Awards in 2003.
It's hard to say what is the most 2000s part of this look. Is it the hat with bubble script font reading "Drama Queen?" Or the eye makeup with a thick black waterline? The pointy toe heels peeking out from beneath her flared hems? The chunky highlights? Or is it the pin straight hair that's been nearly fried in a hot iron? No, it's the low-rise jeans as event wear, totally appropriate in an era when this was the height of going-out sophistication.
She rocked the Juicy Couture tracksuit
If the 2000s had a uniform, it was the Juicy Couture velour tracksuit. The cozy sets were the height of Beverly Hills-core, favored by everyone from Paris Hilton to "The O.C." villain, Julie Cooper. So, naturally, Lindsay Lohan sported one — with flip flops! — for a 2002 red carpet event. Fresh off of filming "Freaky Friday," Lohan's signature red hair is brightened with chunky blonde highlights, as a little bit of rock and roll seeps through from her on-screen character to her real life style, perfect for the garage band revival of the era.
Lohan's "Freaky Friday" character, Anna, plays a red Telecaster in a pop-punk band, which features heavily in the movie's plot, and was inspired by another 2000s teen queen: Avril Lavigne. The film's final scene gave Lohan an opportunity to debut as a singer (before she launched her pop star career) when she sings on the part-pop, part-grunge track, "Ultimate," because nothing says early aughts like the actress to pop star pipeline.
Her signature boho look became iconic
Lindsay Lohan rocked an era-appropriate look while taping an appearance for MTV Spring Break 2004. For the Cancun, Mexico outing, she wore frameless sunglasses, cut-off jeans and a sheer, fairy-core bohemian top that would drive today's Depop girlies wild. Though Lohan experimented with various hair colors during the decade — doing brief stints as a blonde or brunette — she appears with her signature red hue in her signature style: loose waves with a side part and side-swept bangs.
Though Lohan's relatable vibe would give way to a more fashion-forward look when she hired celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe in roughly 2005, her preference for whimsical aesthetics is already on full display here. And it's undeniable that Lohan was actually on to something here, because if she ditched the sunglasses and the denim cutoff shorts were swapped out with something a bit more flowy, she'd fit right in with today's fairy-core trends.
The 'Mean Girls' star went full 'Zoebot'
When Lindsay Lohan appeared at the red carpet premiere for the spy movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", her style had undergone a major Rachel Zoe upgrade. Long gone are the denim and flirty tops. Instead, Lohan looked every bit the movie star in a bombshell Gucci dress and towering Chloe heels. Rachel Zoe is responsible for the boho-glam style that would come to dominate the aughts, and her A-list clientele included Britney Spears, Mischa Barton, and Paris Hilton.
But while Rachel Zoe's look was already famous, Lohan's embrace of her signature styling — 70s glamor, skinny trousers, big designer purses, and bug-like sunglasses — would help make the "Zoebot" look iconic. Notably, Lohan slimmed down significantly during this period, more resembling the size 0 frame of other Rachel Zoe clients, like Richie and Barton, which some have attributed to Rachel Zoe's influence. The physical transformation epitomizes one of the darker sides of the decade, which placed enormous pressure on women to maintain dangerously low body weights.
Unfortunately, this stretch of time coincided with a series of tragic events for Lohan — included a string of arrests and rehab stints — that somewhat derailed her acting career. But after a disarmingly charming career reboot starring in the Netflix original films "Falling For Christmas" and "Irish Wish," Lohan may be poised for a major comeback, and she may yet define an entirely new decade.