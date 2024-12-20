Lindsay Lohan Throwback Pics That Prove She Was The Queen Of The 2000s

Few faces were more recognizable than Lindsay Lohan in the 2000s. The red-headed star of beloved films like "Mean Girls" and "The Parent Trap" was a regular fixture in Los Angeles during the aughts, shopping for Y2K fashion staples at Kitson, browsing for boho chic looks with celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe, or frequenting hot spots like the Chateau Marmont.

Advertisement

When paparazzi snapped a photo of Lohan in a car with Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, dubbing them "the Holy Trinity," it quickly became an iconic photo, as the trio had long since become the main characters of the decade's entertainment news. Heavy partying in the Los Angeles club scene was the height of glamor for the era — not to mention standard celebrity behavior — and Lohan quickly earned a reputation for her wild ways, as she was frequently photographed visiting night clubs.

Of course, Lohan was clearly sick of the intrusive press long before the iconic 2006 photograph was snapped. The actress-pop star released a debut studio album in 2004, taking a swing at the paparazzi on the single "Rumors" when she accused the media of unfairly criticizing her youthful lifestyle. "I can tell that you're watching me / And you're probably gonna write what you didn't see," she sang, hitting back at the tabloid frenzy that characterized the decade. Lindsay Lohan transformed from child actor to adult superstar, and she totally defined a moment in pop culture.

Advertisement