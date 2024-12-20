Tragic Details About Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas

Cressida Bonas has lost multiple close family members under tragic circumstances, including her aunt Charlotte. Bonas alluded to how difficult she found Charlotte's passing in a 2021 Instagram post in celebration of what would have been her birthday. She posted a stunning black-and-white photo and spoke about the grief she still felt in the caption. "I absolutely worshiped her and I miss her every day," Bonas told her followers. "She taught me kindness, courage and how much strength there is in gentleness. She was golden in every way." Bonas had previously paid tribute to Charlotte on Instagram in 2019, writing, "The kindest of hearts who taught me so much. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. I will carry her in my heart."

Advertisement

In November 2021, the actor and model spoke to The Spectator about her relationship with Charlotte. "[She] had a profound influence on my life. A second mother, a friend, and someone who was always there," she said. Bonas explained that her aunt passed away after being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, and suggested her death was unexpected. "It slipped into our lives with no warning and ripped her away from us," Bonas wrote.

The "White House Farm" actor also opened up about her attempts to contact her late aunt on the other side but decided to stop after finding she wasn't getting the results she wanted. Instead, she's focused on remembering Charlotte the way she was. "There will always be a relationship between the living and the dead. Through the love you have for that person who left, through the memories that flash up or seeing them in daily things, in something they would have loved, a family member's face, or hearing a song that conjures them up from the grave," Bonas touchingly wrote.

Advertisement