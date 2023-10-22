Inside Prince Harry's Relationship With Cressida Bonas

Once you start dating a member of the British royal family, prepare for your life to be forever changed — you will always be associated with them, whether you dated them a year or a decade ago. Take Major James Hewitt, for example — he had an affair with Princess Diana between 1986 and 1991, and people still talk about him and the conspiracy theories that he's actually Prince Harry's real father. Royal watchers still remember Prince William's first-ever girlfriend, Rose Farquhar, and the woman he never even actually dated — Isabella Calthorpe. Calthorpe reportedly turned William down because she believed being associated with him would negatively impact her acting career — she'd clearly been paying attention.

Then there's Prince Harry, who, like his brother, had all his romantic relationships placed under a magnifying glass. People still associate a myriad of women with the prince, most notably Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas. It might be safe to say that, once you date a royal, you date them forever, even if you break up. The media doesn't forget, and neither do royal fans. Bonas has been pretty open about how this obsession with the royals' exes has affected her life. "The hurdles for me are when I'm trying to do my work and people want to talk about [Harry]. I work very hard and love what I do but it is still something I have to contend with," she told the Evening Standard. Here is a look at Harry and Bonas' memorable relationship.