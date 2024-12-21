5 News Anchor Scandals That Completely Rocked CNN

Chris Cuomo was once one of CNN's most recognizable figures, hosting the widely-watched "Cuomo Prime Time." However, in December 2021, his career at the network abruptly ended after it was revealed that he had used his position to assist his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a sexual harassment investigation. A probe by the New York attorney general revealed that the former CNN anchor had participated in strategy sessions with his brother's legal team and had used journalistic resources to gather information on Andrew Cuomo's accusers. Documents showed that he reached out to sources in the media to find information that could potentially discredit these women.

CNN initially suspended the anchor while conducting an internal review. "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules, and we acknowledged that publicly," CNN said in a statement. However, additional revelations about the extent of his involvement led to his termination. Following his dismissal, Cuomo filed a $125 million arbitration claim against CNN, alleging that his firing was unjust and damaged his career. "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he said in his own statement.

Cuomo's scandal not only ended his time at CNN but also intensified public debates about journalistic ethics and conflicts of interest. The allegations also ended up being more disturbing than we originally thought. The incident left CNN grappling with the fallout of losing one of its top-rated anchors.

