5 News Anchor Scandals That Completely Rocked CNN
CNN has long been recognized as one of the most influential news networks globally. With its commitment to breaking news and in-depth journalism, the company has set high standards for media reporting. But despite its successes, CNN is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, it has faced scandals involving some of its most high-profile anchors, leading to public scrutiny and, at times, internal upheaval. From ethical breaches to inappropriate workplace behavior, these incidents have challenged the network's reputation and raised questions about its accountability.
Anchors like Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Jeffrey Toobin, and Rick Sanchez, among others, become embroiled in misconduct that left a lasting impact on the network. Each has contributed to CNN's turbulent reputation in recent years and spotlighted the challenges media organizations face in balancing journalistic integrity, public trust, and internal accountability. They also demonstrate that even the most established networks are vulnerable to controversy, and the actions of a few individuals can have far-reaching consequences for an entire organization. Indeed, these scandals have left lasting marks on CNN.
Chris Cuomo: Breach of ethics and suspension
Chris Cuomo was once one of CNN's most recognizable figures, hosting the widely-watched "Cuomo Prime Time." However, in December 2021, his career at the network abruptly ended after it was revealed that he had used his position to assist his brother, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during a sexual harassment investigation. A probe by the New York attorney general revealed that the former CNN anchor had participated in strategy sessions with his brother's legal team and had used journalistic resources to gather information on Andrew Cuomo's accusers. Documents showed that he reached out to sources in the media to find information that could potentially discredit these women.
CNN initially suspended the anchor while conducting an internal review. "When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules, and we acknowledged that publicly," CNN said in a statement. However, additional revelations about the extent of his involvement led to his termination. Following his dismissal, Cuomo filed a $125 million arbitration claim against CNN, alleging that his firing was unjust and damaged his career. "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end, but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he said in his own statement.
Cuomo's scandal not only ended his time at CNN but also intensified public debates about journalistic ethics and conflicts of interest. The allegations also ended up being more disturbing than we originally thought. The incident left CNN grappling with the fallout of losing one of its top-rated anchors.
Jeffrey Toobin's zoom scandal
Jeffrey Toobin, CNN's legal analyst and a prominent journalist for The New Yorker, found himself at the center of an unexpected scandal in October 2020. During a Zoom call with colleagues from The New Yorker, Toobin was caught exposing himself, allegedly unaware his camera was still on. As reported by CNN, Toobin later apologized, saying, "I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends, and co-workers."
CNN placed Toobin on leave but ultimately reinstated him eight months later. His return was met with mixed reactions, with some questioning whether his actions were forgivable in a professional setting. Fellow CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota interviewed Toobin after his return, asking: "To quote Jay Leno, 'What the hell were you thinking?'" "I didn't think other people could see me," Toobin responded. While Toobin was fired from The New Yorker, CNN granted him time away from the office. Nonetheless, the incident became a permanent stain on Toobin's reputation. "I was told very specifically by the people involved that they looked at my entire career and found there had been no complaints about me," Toobin said, defending his scandalous return to the network. "No issues. It was just this incident."
Don Lemon's scandalous exit
Don Lemon, a household name and veteran of CNN for 17 years, was no stranger to controversy during his tenure. While he was loved by his colleagues and audience, his career was marred by allegations of inappropriate conduct and contentious on-air remarks. In 2019, he was accused of sexual assault by a bartender in the Hamptons, who claimed Lemon acted inappropriately during a public encounter. Lemon denied the accusations, and the case eventually went to court. It was dismissed in 2022, but the negative attention had already begun.
Lemon has also faced criticism for alleged workplace behavior. Reports surfaced in 2023 about tension with colleagues and claims of inappropriate on-set conduct, with some accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. "Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio," one unnamed source told New York Post, referring to co-anchor, Kailan Collins. But it wasn't until a couple months after the incident when awkwardly remarked on-air that Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, was not in the prime of her life, referring to her age of 51 at the time. But Lemon didn't stop there. "When a woman is considered to be in her prime — in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s," he continued (via BBC). Lemon was later fired and tweeted that he was surprised by the network's decision. "I am stunned," Lemon wrote, according to People. In an interview after the firing, Lemon admitted that he's not perfect.
Rick Sanchez's antisemitic remarks
Rick Sanchez, a former CNN anchor, caused a firestorm in 2010 after making controversial comments during a radio interview. He suggested that CNN and the broader media industry were dominated by Jewish people, a statement widely criticized as antisemitic. "Everybody that runs CNN is a lot like Stewart," Sanchez said, referring to host of the "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart, who has criticized the media's portrayal of president-elect Donald Trump. "And a lot of people who run all the other networks are a lot like Stewart. And to imply that somehow they — the people in this country who are Jewish — are an oppressed minority? Yeah," Sanchez continued (via The New York Times). Just one day after Sanchez's comments, CNN terminated Sanchez's employment and released a statement: "Rick Sanchez is no longer with the company. We thank Rick for his years of service and we wish him well."
Sanchez later apologized. "I said some things I shouldn't have said," he said (via CBS News). "They were wrong. Not only were they wrong, they were offensive. Despite his remorse, Sanchez's career at CNN was over, and the incident remains one of the most scandalous in the network's history.
Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin's fallout
Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin were once a beloved duo on CNN's annual New Year's Eve broadcast, known for their lighthearted banter and quirky energy. Sadly, their partnership came to an abrupt end in 2017 following a widely publicized controversy involving a photo shoot by Griffin. The comedian posed with a prop resembling a severed head of then-president Donald Trump, sparking widespread outrage.
The backlash was immediate, with CNN cutting ties with Griffin shortly after the images surfaced. "CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network said in a statement released on Twitter (now X). The controversy also strained Griffin's personal and professional relationship with Cooper. Cooper was quick to express his disapproval of the photo by tweeting: "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."
The fallout marked the end of their on-screen partnership, and Griffin later apologized. "I went way too far," she said (via The New York Times). "The image is too disturbing, I understand how it affects people. It wasn't funny. I get it." The incident highlighted the challenges faced by public figures in balancing personal expression with professional responsibilities, and its impact on CNN's New Year's Eve broadcasts has been felt ever since.