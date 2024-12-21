The Health Issues That Plagued Robert Redford's Family

Between his macho roles like a Western outlaw in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," a con man in "The Sting," or even the corrupt head of an agency in his later years in movies like "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Robert Redford forever cemented himself as a certified Hollywood tough guy in his almost 65 years as an actor. Though his film roles often show Redford donning a stoic anti-hero persona that Hollywood found attractive 50 years ago, there lies more tragedy and emotional baggage underneath his rugged exterior which his performances may not show.

Throughout his life, Redford and his family were stricken with a series of serious illnesses. Redford, himself, even had his own run-in with a major disease, which entailed a case of polio he had when he was 11 years old. Though he said it wasn't a serious case, it was still frightening from a child's perspective at the time, considering he was bedridden for weeks and the lack of a polio vaccine. "It was a case of mild polio, but it was severe enough to put me in bed for two weeks," he said on the NPR radio show "Fresh Air" in October 2018. "It was alarming, but it wasn't serious enough to go much further."

While he was lucky enough to pull through from a minor instance of polio and live a long life, the same can't be said for some of his other family members, whom Redford has had to mourn throughout much of his life following different tragedies.

