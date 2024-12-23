Why You Recognize Alexandra Daddario's Sister, Catharine

Catharine Daddario has two older siblings — sister Alexandra Daddario and brother Matthew Daddario — and all three are actors (Matthew is best known for the TV series "Shadowhunters"). While it would be easy to assume that they come from a showbiz family, nothing could be further from the truth. Their grandfather, Emilio Q. Daddario, was a politician who represented Connecticut in Congress. Meanwhile, the Daddario siblings' mother and father both worked as attorneys; their dad, in fact, was a former prosecutor who also headed up the NYPD's counterterrorism unit.

Advertisement

So how did Catharine wind up becoming an actor? As she revealed in an interview with The Extravagant, her pathway to stage and screen was initially paved by a childhood speech impediment. "I had speech apraxia when I was a kid, which basically meant that I couldn't speak well ... It was just pure gibberish," she said. In order to aid others in understanding what she was trying to say, she used a lot of theatrical gestures to illustrate her meaning. "So I joined this theater group because I was like I have to learn how to speak, and do it very well," she added. "So I joined this repertory company, and after doing show after show after show, I was like this is where I'm supposed to be."

Having zeroed in on what she wanted to do with her future, Catharine Daddario took a serious approach. Not only did she work with famed acting coach Ann Ratray (whose students included "The Walking Dead" alum Merritt Wever and "Chicago Med" star YaYa DaCosta), she also studied at the prestigious Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Advertisement