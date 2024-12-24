All The Red Flags We Missed In 90 Day Fiance Star Big Ed's Relationships

Edward "Big Ed" Brown made his reality TV debut on the TLC show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." He first appeared on Season 4 of the series alongside former fiancée Rose Vega, and he quickly made an impression on viewers. As Big Ed shared in a 2021 interview with The List, he certainly didn't expect to become a bona fide reality star. "Before '90 Day Fiancé,' the first show, I didn't really know what I was doing," he said. "And then the show broke and people are like, 'God, you're my hero.' And people started to make memes of me. I just gained a ton of fans kind of overnight."

He garnered a number of fans and critics across the board, and the network recognized that he resonated with audiences: Big Ed went on to star in multiple "90 Day" spin-offs. Time and time again, audiences have watched him navigate the many highs and lows of his romantic relationships. And there have been many lows.

In his aforementioned interview with The List, Big Ed shared that some fans have even talked to him about those aforementioned lows. "I mean, I had people come up to me every day and go, hey, you should have done this and here's what you should have done," he said. When it comes to red flags, Big Ed's relationship history sure isn't lacking.