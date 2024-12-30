Tragic Details Of Susan Sarandon

The first and only time Susan Sarandon said "I do" was to actor Chris Sarandon in 1967. The two were students at the Catholic University of America when they first met — both yet to make their Hollywood entries — and, after a few years of dating, tied the knot. Twenty at the time and already an independent thinker, Sarandon was not too keen on having the institution of marriage looming large over her relationship. "I decided to get married, and only because we would've gotten kicked out of school," she revealed on the "Uncut and Uncensored" podcast.

Though she gave in against her wishes, Sarandon was clear that her marriage would undergo a yearly review that would decide the way forward — an idea she reiterated over the years. "I always thought marriage contracts should be renewed every five years, so you get together and then there's a no-guilt release clause after five years," she once told The Guardian.

Despite her mother's opposition to the whole affair and Sarandon's own desire to never get married, the actor remained successfully married to the "Fright Night" star until 1979. The divorce neither hampered their friendship nor Sarandon's decision to keep her ex-husband's last name. As she told him on his podcast "Cooking By Heart" in 2023, "I credit you with my foundation and my survival."

