Get To Know Susan Sarandon's 3 Kids

Susan Sarandon has always been honest about her experiences as a working mother in Hollywood. The "Thelma & Louise" star became a mother for the first time when she welcomed Eva Amurri with her ex-husband, Franco Amurri. She later had John "Jack" Henry and Miles Robbins with her ex, Tim Robbins. When Sarandon spoke to Good Housekeeping in 2017, she shared that some of her loved ones cautioned her against having her first kid at 40.

The "Monarch" star's inner circle also warned her that motherhood would interfere with her career. While Sarandon doesn't have any regrets about having a child, she has never denied that balancing her career with motherhood hasn't been an easy feat. Speaking to The Washington Post in 1998, the "Bad Moms 2" actor shared, "It's so hard: You're trying to be in the moment and enjoy your kids, and at the same time you have to get things done."

Likewise, in her 2017 The Hollywood Reporter interview, Sarandon shared that she was often on set around Thanksgiving, so she cooked turkey stuffing in her trailer. She also wanted to enjoy watching the Thanksgiving parade with her kids, so she recorded it and had a viewing party with them the following day. Sarandon told TWP that many parents fell prey to the unrealistic expectation of being perfect and instead offered a more human perspective: "All you can ask from a parent is that you be there and you try." Now, Sarandon absolutely loves being a grandparent to her daughter's kids.