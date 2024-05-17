Get To Know Susan Sarandon's 3 Kids
Susan Sarandon has always been honest about her experiences as a working mother in Hollywood. The "Thelma & Louise" star became a mother for the first time when she welcomed Eva Amurri with her ex-husband, Franco Amurri. She later had John "Jack" Henry and Miles Robbins with her ex, Tim Robbins. When Sarandon spoke to Good Housekeeping in 2017, she shared that some of her loved ones cautioned her against having her first kid at 40.
The "Monarch" star's inner circle also warned her that motherhood would interfere with her career. While Sarandon doesn't have any regrets about having a child, she has never denied that balancing her career with motherhood hasn't been an easy feat. Speaking to The Washington Post in 1998, the "Bad Moms 2" actor shared, "It's so hard: You're trying to be in the moment and enjoy your kids, and at the same time you have to get things done."
Likewise, in her 2017 The Hollywood Reporter interview, Sarandon shared that she was often on set around Thanksgiving, so she cooked turkey stuffing in her trailer. She also wanted to enjoy watching the Thanksgiving parade with her kids, so she recorded it and had a viewing party with them the following day. Sarandon told TWP that many parents fell prey to the unrealistic expectation of being perfect and instead offered a more human perspective: "All you can ask from a parent is that you be there and you try." Now, Sarandon absolutely loves being a grandparent to her daughter's kids.
Eva Amurri is a blogger
Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri welcomed their first and only child, Eva Amurri, in 1985. Eva started following in her mother's footsteps when she was ten and made her on-screen debut with a small part in her film "Bob Roberts." In her adulthood, Eva made brief appearances in iconic shows like "Friends," "How I Met Your Mother," "New Girl," and "House." Speaking to Yahoo! Finance in 2019, Eva shared that although she was thriving in her acting career, she eventually grew weary of Hollywood's toxic environment.
So, she put acting on the back burner to focus on starting her brand, Happily Eva After. The company's wide-ranging blog offers everything from relationship and motherhood advice to recipes and home decor ideas. Eva has also expanded her brand to a fashion line. In her Yahoo! Finance interview, she shared how her mother had inspired her to follow her passions, "I think the biggest lesson [from my mom] was just the permission to want a lot for yourself, career-wise, as a woman," she continued.
"I think [my mother] really unapologetically went after what she needed to be fulfilled. So it was nice to just have that example." Eva is a mother to three children, whom she shares with her now ex-husband, Kyle Martino. The former couple divorced in 2019 after an eight year marriage. The blogger confirmed that she had welcomed new love in her life with Ian Hock through a January 2021 Instagram post. Hock popped the question two years later while they were vacationing in Paris.
Jack Robbins has collaborated with his parents on a few projects
In 1989, Susan Sarandon welcomed John "Jack" Henry Robbins with Tim Robbins. Unlike his parents and half sister, Jack chose to express his passion for cinema behind-the-scenes. He started his journey into filmmaking in his early 20s by directing the 2011 short film "Love." In the years that followed, Jack continued to primarily write and direct shorts, and even got his parents to join a few projects. His dad lent his expertise to his 2017 short "Painting With Joan" by acting as an executive producer.
When the pair discussed their collaboration in an interview with Deadline, Tim asserted that he didn't interfere with Jack's work too much because he wanted him to have creative reign. "The Shawshank Redemption" star further proved he was son's biggest supporter with some heartfelt words, "I'll tell you, being here at Sundance two years in a row with [Jack,] it's been a big highlight of my career. Just the idea that people are seeing the work you're doing, it's really funny."
A few years later, the filmmaker got to direct both his parents for their short parts in his 2019 film "VHYes." When Tim appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2020, the host had high praises for Jack's work. It's safe to say they weren't empty words of affirmation because Jack went on to direct 80 episodes of the talk show in a year. In 2023, Jack posted a hilarious, satirical, and now-viral video depicting a day in his life as a nepo baby.
Miles Robbins explored several career paths
Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins welcomed their second son, Miles Robbins, in 1992. Speaking to CBS in 2019, Miles shared that his parents never tried to push him into acting in his younger years and created a sense of normalcy for him amidst their high-profile lives. He further shared that one of his major takeaways from his childhood was that celebrity notoriety didn't always equal importance.
Speaking to Los Angeles Times in 2018, Miles revealed that he fell in love with music as a 11-year-old after watching "School of Rock." His passion didn't fade into his adulthood as he joined a group named Pow Pow Family Band and DJ'ed professionally. He started to develop a love for cinema when he attended Brown University to study music and film. Although Miles didn't see his schooling through to the end because he didn't feel like completing the prerequisite courses, the seed had been planted. After DJing for a bit, he went on to work in projects like "Blockers," the 2018 "Halloween" reboot, and "Daniel Isn't Real."
Despite his varied career interests, Miles knows that some still see him as just another a nepo baby. He shared a message for these doubters with the LA Times, "I'm at the point now where if someone thinks of me that way or boxes me in to being just 'the child of,' I just think that they're being narrow-minded and not looking at the fact that I'm very different from them and don't work with them."