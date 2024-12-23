Tragic Details Of Keith Richards Daughter Theodora

In the wake of her run-in with the authorities, it was revealed that Theodora Richards had sought help by enrolling in a drug treatment program. This helped her case when prosecutors agreed to drop the charges against her, but it wasn't the last time she would turn to rehab for support. In 2015, the rock royalty progeny checked herself into the Silver Hill Hospital in Connecticut to address her substance abuse. As a source told The Daily News, "She was in there for drugs. At the start her mood varied day to day, then she came out seeming really happy and big spirits." She reportedly made no mention of her famous lineage, deciding instead to keep a low profile during her stay. They added: "There was no mention of her dad, she kept quiet who she was, and I don't think anyone recognised her."

Perhaps it is unsurprising that Theodora turned to drugs, given that her father has epitomized the hedonistic extremes of rock 'n' roll throughout his career. His relationship with drugs is as much a part of his story as his music, but he shared with The Telegraph that he had since left his vices behind. He said: "I still like a drink occasionally — because I'm not going to heaven any time soon — but apart from that, I'm trying to enjoy being straight." It seems the perennial enfant terrible of rock is finding new ways to get his satisfaction.