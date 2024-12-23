Details About Prince William & Kate Middleton's First Meeting With Obama

For a couple accustomed to royal duties and high-profile appearances, Prince William and Kate Middleton's first engagement was refreshingly simple: a brief but historic meeting with the Obamas.

On May 24, 2011, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrived in London as part of a six-day European tour (via BBC). They arrived a day early due to a volcanic ash cloud threatening travel, marking Obama's first official state visit to the United Kingdom. Their trip began with a royal welcome reception featuring a 41-gun salute. They were received by the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose warm relationship with the Obamas is well documented. In fact, President Obama reportedly kept the Queen up past her bedtime during the state banquet later that evening.

That morning, the Obamas also met with the William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace, per The Royal Family. Fresh off their honeymoon in the Seychelles, this meeting was the young royals' first introduction to President Obama. Since heads of state were not invited to the 2011 royal wedding (as Prince William famously tore up the official guest list in favor of a more personal celebration), this meeting doubled as Prince William and Kate Middleton's first engagement as a royal couple. While it was a short 20-minute chat, this interaction offered an early glimpse of the future king and queen stepping into their roles as key players in the monarchy.