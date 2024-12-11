William & Kate's Popularity Reportedly Has King Charles Seething With Jealousy
Like any family, the Windsors aren't immune to their fair share of drama and jealousy. Even though King Charles III is the regnant, his sons, Princes William and Harry, often collect more headlines than he does — stirring up a bit of frustration in Charles. "It must be tough for Charles, a man who waited over 70 years for the big gig, to play second fiddle to his son. ... All eyes are always on William and the Waleses," royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror UK.
William, Prince of Wales, recently met with president-elect Donald Trump in Paris after they attended a re-opening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral. "He's doing a fantastic job, thank you," Trump said to the press before they met (via Mirror UK). King Charles was notably absent, though. "The King, for so long overshadowed by his extraordinary mother, now finds himself outperformed by his eldest son, with William's weekend jaunt in Paris another painful reminder of who holds royalty's trump card," Dr. Dunlop said.
William is reportedly "preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens. Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously," a source told Us Weekly in November 2024. He's been more visible in the latter half of 2024, and his appearance with Trump at the Notre Dame ceremony could end up being one of many public events that William participates in while his father does not.
King Charles and Prince William are royal competitors
King Charles III has had ample reason to step back from the spotlight in 2024. Charles was diagnosed with cancer early in the year, and he took a couple of months to recuperate. While still receiving treatment, he returned to work in April 2024 when he visited a London cancer treatment center. Charles was "greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise," according to a palace spokesperson (via CNN).
"Even though he's battling cancer, he's not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader," an Us Weekly source said. Reportedly, there's some tension between Charles and William, Prince of Wales. They're described as "rivals when it comes to work" as the Us Weekly source characterizes Charles' jealousy towards William as similar to the way he felt toward Princess Diana.
The topic of Charles' health — and the eventual need for William to become king — has created a difficult atmosphere around King Charles. "He does not feel comfortable speaking [about it] at length, so nothing more than is needed is brought up to him," a separate source told Us Weekly. The outlet's first source had a dour, but realistic, outlook on the potential ascendency, saying, "There are still some concerns, and [Charles] knows his reign will be up soon."