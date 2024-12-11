William & Kate's Popularity Reportedly Has King Charles Seething With Jealousy

Like any family, the Windsors aren't immune to their fair share of drama and jealousy. Even though King Charles III is the regnant, his sons, Princes William and Harry, often collect more headlines than he does — stirring up a bit of frustration in Charles. "It must be tough for Charles, a man who waited over 70 years for the big gig, to play second fiddle to his son. ... All eyes are always on William and the Waleses," royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop told the Mirror UK.

William, Prince of Wales, recently met with president-elect Donald Trump in Paris after they attended a re-opening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral. "He's doing a fantastic job, thank you," Trump said to the press before they met (via Mirror UK). King Charles was notably absent, though. "The King, for so long overshadowed by his extraordinary mother, now finds himself outperformed by his eldest son, with William's weekend jaunt in Paris another painful reminder of who holds royalty's trump card," Dr. Dunlop said.

William is reportedly "preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens. Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously," a source told Us Weekly in November 2024. He's been more visible in the latter half of 2024, and his appearance with Trump at the Notre Dame ceremony could end up being one of many public events that William participates in while his father does not.

