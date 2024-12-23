The Spooky Timing Of Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's First Kiss
Musician Gwen Stefani took a virtual trip down memory lane with her husband, country star Blake Shelton, on Instagram recently. Halloween is usually a time for costumes, horror, and candy for most. But for Stefani, the occasion might as well have been their Valentine's Day, as it reminded her of when she and Shelton first sealed their relationship with a spooky kiss. "met u in October i had nothing to lose/dressed up like a country girl i knew you'd approve/knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon," she gushed on Instagram in October 2024.
Stefani's post showed that she and Shelton have come a long way from when they first started dating. There was a time long ago when the "Hollaback Girl" singer felt she needed to be a bit more coy about their relationship. A year after they met on "The Voice" in 2014, late 2015 was full of rumors that the pair had taken their relationship to another level. The gossip intensified when photographers caught Stefani and Shelton snuggling with each other at the same Halloween party Stefani recently posted pictures of.
When she was asked about her status with Shelton in a 2015 interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," she didn't confirm they were dating. But she didn't deny it, either. "I'm not gonna answer that right now, Ryan," Stefani told the host when he inquired about her relationship status. Not too long afterward in November 2015, however, both Shelton and Stefani would verify they were an item. Stefani's recent social media post shows that, nowadays, she has no problem opening up about her relationship to the world.
Gwen Stefani thanked Blake Shelton for kissing her back to life
Gwen Stefani's meeting with Blake Shelton couldn't have happened at both a worse and better time. The singers were both coming off major heartaches when they first laid eyes on each other. Stefani was in the process of divorcing longtime husband Gavin Rossdale, which put her in a particularly dark place. Meanwhile, Shelton had just divorced his ex-wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage. Their circumstances, however, allowed the two very different artists to bond with each other unexpectedly. In an interview with Billboard, Shelton recalled how much his world changed the moment they met.
"Gwen saved my life," Shelton said. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces." Stefani had almost identical feelings toward Shelton. She had a difficult and high-profile break-up with Rossdale, which included allegations of infidelity. But it was turning to her two loves, music and Shelton, that helped her heal in the end. In fact, according to USA Today, when Stefani received her Glamour Women of the Year award in 2016, she credited Shelton "for kissing me back to life."