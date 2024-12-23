The Spooky Timing Of Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton's First Kiss

Musician Gwen Stefani took a virtual trip down memory lane with her husband, country star Blake Shelton, on Instagram recently. Halloween is usually a time for costumes, horror, and candy for most. But for Stefani, the occasion might as well have been their Valentine's Day, as it reminded her of when she and Shelton first sealed their relationship with a spooky kiss. "met u in October i had nothing to lose/dressed up like a country girl i knew you'd approve/knew i had to kiss you on the Halloween moon," she gushed on Instagram in October 2024.

Stefani's post showed that she and Shelton have come a long way from when they first started dating. There was a time long ago when the "Hollaback Girl" singer felt she needed to be a bit more coy about their relationship. A year after they met on "The Voice" in 2014, late 2015 was full of rumors that the pair had taken their relationship to another level. The gossip intensified when photographers caught Stefani and Shelton snuggling with each other at the same Halloween party Stefani recently posted pictures of.

When she was asked about her status with Shelton in a 2015 interview with "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," she didn't confirm they were dating. But she didn't deny it, either. "I'm not gonna answer that right now, Ryan," Stefani told the host when he inquired about her relationship status. Not too long afterward in November 2015, however, both Shelton and Stefani would verify they were an item. Stefani's recent social media post shows that, nowadays, she has no problem opening up about her relationship to the world.

