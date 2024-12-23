Amy Poehler And Will Arnett's Relationship (And Divorce) Timeline

"Smartless" podcast host Will Arnett got candid about his divorce from Amy Poehler in a 2022 interview with The Guardian. "It's been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives, even more so than we were five years ago." He also recalled a tough time: "I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

Arnett also recalled how going through divorce was "brutal" when it was open for the public to comment on. "People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what's going on. So imagine how weird that is. It's brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: 'I'm Team Amy.' I'm like: 'You're a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn't some game.'"

As his divorce was occurring, Arnett starred in the movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" alongside actress Megan Fox. During a 2016 appearance on "Conan", Fox detailed how Arnett seemed to be on a dating rampage following his separation. "He was sort of dating a lot and every other week there was a new girlfriend and he would bring them to set," she said. "They were progressively getting younger and younger as the weeks went on, and it got to the point where I was like, 'Buddy, I'm worried. Should I talk to craft service and make sure they have Lunchables for your girlfriend?'"

