Tragic Things You Never Knew About The Saturday Night Live Cast Members

The following article contains details about domestic violence, child abuse, and self-harm.



There's something to be said for the healing powers of humor. According to Verywell Mind, laughter really is the best medicine — in fact, studies have shown that a good giggle fit can reduce stress hormones and benefit the immune system. But comedy isn't just physiologically beneficial; it can also give us valuable insights about ourselves and the world around us. That said, it's easy to see why comedy is one of the most popular genres on American TV.

When "Saturday Night Live" premiered in 1975, it became the gold standard of TV comedy. The series featured a groundbreaking mixture of improvisation and razor-sharp satire. Thanks to that formula, "SNL" became a timeless staple in pop culture. Of course, the heart of "SNL" is the show's cast: a rotating ensemble of comedians who keep our endorphins flowing with their lovable antics.

The "SNL" cast sparks endless amounts of joy — but unfortunately, many "SNL" stars have also experienced the darker side of human existence. From devastating losses to harrowing abuse, these tragedies give us newfound perspective on some of our favorite "SNL" personalities.

