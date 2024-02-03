Tragic Things You Never Knew About The Saturday Night Live Cast Members
The following article contains details about domestic violence, child abuse, and self-harm.
There's something to be said for the healing powers of humor. According to Verywell Mind, laughter really is the best medicine — in fact, studies have shown that a good giggle fit can reduce stress hormones and benefit the immune system. But comedy isn't just physiologically beneficial; it can also give us valuable insights about ourselves and the world around us. That said, it's easy to see why comedy is one of the most popular genres on American TV.
When "Saturday Night Live" premiered in 1975, it became the gold standard of TV comedy. The series featured a groundbreaking mixture of improvisation and razor-sharp satire. Thanks to that formula, "SNL" became a timeless staple in pop culture. Of course, the heart of "SNL" is the show's cast: a rotating ensemble of comedians who keep our endorphins flowing with their lovable antics.
The "SNL" cast sparks endless amounts of joy — but unfortunately, many "SNL" stars have also experienced the darker side of human existence. From devastating losses to harrowing abuse, these tragedies give us newfound perspective on some of our favorite "SNL" personalities.
Pete Davidson lost his father on 9/11
Pete Davidson starred on "SNL" from 2014 to 2022. During his run, the fresh-faced jokester took the entertainment industry by storm. Nowadays, he's a prolific actor, writer, and producer. He's also known for his illustrious dating history, which includes bombshells like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. Unfortunately, success and fortune aren't the only defining factors in his life. Davidson's father died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the loss has impacted him ever since.
Davidson's father, Scott Davidson, was a New York firefighter. On September 11, 2001, Scott and his crew rushed to the scene of the unfolding attacks at the World Trade Center. Unfortunately, Scott lost his life during the fateful event. Davidson was only 7 when his father perished, but he remembers the panic and uncertainty that gripped his family. "It was weird because we didn't know he was dead for, like, three weeks," Davidson revealed on an episode of the "Real Ones" podcast (via "Today"). The actor added, "They were finding people, you know? They were pulling people out of s***, and there was just some sort of hope. Like, it was just up and down and nobody knew how to deal with it."
Davidson admitted that he still carries the emotional scars of his father's death. "Up until a year ago, I used to cut and I used to bang my head against walls," he said. The actor credits therapy with helping him develop coping skills.
Maya Rudolph lost her mother at a very young age
Maya Rudolph has appeared on 20 seasons of "SNL," gracing us with hilarious impressions of Donatella Versace, Beyoncé, and more. Rudolph may have gotten her big break on "SNL," but she was already familiar with the limelight. Born into a show business family, Rudolph is the daughter of music producer Richard Rudolph and legendary soul singer Minnie Riperton. Riperton gained notoriety in 1975 with the hit single "Lovin' You" and wowed the public with her legendary whistle register. Riperton's success propelled her and her family to stardom. Recalling her early brush with fame, Rudolph later told The New York Times: "When I was a kid, and people would come up to me or stare at me because of my mom, I didn't like it. I really didn't like it."
Sadly, Riperton died of breast cancer in 1979, when Rudolph was just 7 years old. The singer's death attracted even more attention to her family. At one point, Jet magazine published an article about Rudolph's birthday party, making Riperton's absence the story's focal point. "I don't remember if I ever did proper grieving," Rudolph confessed to The New York Times. "I know I did, but it came out in ways — like when I was a kid, I went to a new school and I kicked people. I was like the kicker for a year." She added: "Up until very recently, it was still, like, a sting to talk about her."
Molly Shannon was injured in a car crash that killed three of her family members
Molly Shannon joined "SNL" in 1995, illuminating the stage with characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher and Sally O'Malley. Her stint lasted seven seasons and produced countless laughs. But behind her flamboyant stage persona, the comedy queen harbors a heart-wrenching backstory. In June 1969, at age 4, Shannon was injured in a car accident that claimed the lives of her mother, cousin, and 3-year-old sister. In her memoir, "Hello, Molly!" Shannon revealed that her father, Jim Shannon, was behind the wheel when he lost control and slammed into a light pole. Jim had been drinking shortly before the crash. Shannon survived the accident along with her father and older sister, Mary. The actor sustained relatively minor injuries, but the emotional wounds devastated her.
During an appearance on the "All There Is" podcast, Shannon opened up about losing her mother at such a young age. "I think because I was so little, it's like there's no way that you could really, like, fully accept that and understand [that loss]," the actor confessed (via CNN). "So, I went into a fantasy waiting for her to come back for a long time." Shannon's tragic backstory inspired one of her best-known "SNL" characters, Mary Katherine Gallagher. As Shannon explained in her memoir (via People): "Mary Katherine wants to be a star, and she wants to be seen, and she wants her mom to come back from the dead."
Dana Carvey's son died of an accidental overdose
Dana Carvey is the stuff of "SNL" legend. He starred in the series from 1986 to 1992, bringing us characters like Church Lady and George H.W. Bush. Most notably, his portrayal of the mullet-headed Garth Algar helped spawn the "Wayne's World" films. Since leaving "SNL," Carvey has made numerous appearances in animated and live-action media. He also mentored his sons, Dex and Thomas, in their own show business careers. Sadly, in November 2023, Carvey's son Dex died under tragic circumstances.
Carvey broke the news of Dex's death on his Instagram account. "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the actor wrote. "Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, filmmaking, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately." The grieving father added: "We will miss him forever."
A few days later, the "SNL" cast paid a special tribute to Carvey and his wife. At the end of the show, cast member Colin Jost displayed a sign that read: "We love you Dana and Paula." The sweet gesture must have reached Carvey because the "SNL" alum made another post expressing his gratitude. "My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion," Carvey wrote on Instagram, adding, "These touched us more than we could ever express in words."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Phil Hartman died in a murder-suicide
Phil Hartman was a beloved "SNL" cast member with a unique success story. After being discovered as an audience member at an improv show in 1975, he joined the Groundlings comedy troupe and became a career performer. Hartman starred on "SNL" between 1986 and 1994 and was known for his gut-busting portrayals of Bill Clinton, Barbara Bush, an unfrozen caveman lawyer, and more. After leaving the show, he scored major roles in "NewsRadio" and "The Simpsons." Hartman was thriving professionally when his personal life took a sudden, tragic turn.
In 1987, Hartman married his third wife, model Brynn Omdahl. The pair had two children and seemed to be living the dream. However, behind closed doors, Omdahl struggled with substance misuse and depression. By the mid-'90s, their marriage was on the rocks. On May 28, 1998, Hartman and Omdahl got into a heated argument at their home. After Hartman went to bed, Omdahl retrieved a gun and shot the actor to death while he slept. A few hours later, Omdahl fatally shot herself, bringing an end to a horrific night of violence.
Hartman's death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, but his legacy lives on. "Phil Hartman was perhaps the best cast member, ever, of 'Saturday Night Live,'" recalled "SNL" writer Jack Handey in an article he wrote for Slate. "I loved writing for him." In 2014, Hartman posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Kenan Thompson was scammed by his former accountant
For many "SNL" fans, it's impossible to imagine the show without Kenan Thompson. He's spent over two decades on the series, giving him the longest run in "SNL" history. Thompson was already famous when he joined the cast in 2003. His earliest claim to fame was on "All That," a kid-friendly comedy show on Nickelodeon. In 1996, the actor scored a lead role on the sitcom "Kenan & Kel." By his early 20s, Thompson was a bona fide celebrity — and his bank account proved it. Unfortunately, the TV star lost everything to a nefarious accountant.
Early in his career, Thompson hired an accountant to manage his finances. But instead of helping him, the accountant stole a million dollars from him. "The promise of looking out turned into taking advantage of," the comedian explained on NPR's "Fresh Air." "We were, unfortunately, ignorant enough to give a person power of attorney when they should never have had it." Thompson added: "He basically just disappeared with everything." Thompson soon found out that the accountant hadn't been paying his taxes. When the IRS got involved, the actor had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. "It was really tough," Thompson confessed. "It's humbling when people in the McDonald's drive-thru line recognize you, and then they also recognize that you're paying for a meal with change."
Julia Sweeney was diagnosed with cancer two weeks after losing her brother to cancer
"SNL" alum Julia Sweeney appeared on the show from 1990 to 1994. She brought us tons of memorable sketches — most notably, she played a quirky, genderless character named Pat. But shortly after leaving "SNL," Sweeney experienced a run of tragedies that derailed her entire life.
In 1994, Sweeney's brother Mike developed terminal lymphatic cancer. Following his diagnosis, Mike moved into Sweeney's home, and she became his full-time caregiver. While tending to her dying brother, Sweeney received more devastating news: the "SNL" actor learned that she had cervical cancer. "When you spend so much time taking care of someone with cancer, you kind of feel like you must be building up some chits against getting cancer yourself," Sweeney told the Los Angeles Times in 1995. "Apparently, that's not how the system works." Two weeks after Sweeney's diagnosis, Mike died at age 31.
Like many comedians, Sweeney relied on humor as a coping mechanism. In her stand-up performances, she embraced topics like death, illness, and grief. "I don't want to be the spokeswoman for cervical cancer — and it's not about telling people that cancer is okay and funny," Sweeney explained. "But I feel I can show people that you can find funny moments in bad situations." Ultimately, Sweeney responded well to treatment and fully recovered.
Tina Fey was attacked as a small child
Tina Fey started writing for "SNL" in 1997 and became a cast member in 2000. Her quirky, down-to-earth persona was a hit with viewers. In 2008, Fey became a national treasure for her impression of politician Sarah Palin. After launching her career at Studio 8H, Fey went on to write and perform in masterpieces like "Mean Girls" and "30 Rock." Suffice it to say, she's one of the biggest stars in comedy. But long before her rise to fame, Fey suffered a terrifying tragedy — and she still carries a scar from the experience.
At 5 years old, Fey was in her front yard when a stranger suddenly approached her. The attacker brandished something sharp and slashed her across the face, leaving a scar on her left cheek. Fey eventually recovered from the ordeal — but she prefers not to rehash it. As the comedian told Vanity Fair: "It's impossible to talk about it without somehow seemingly exploiting it and glorifying it." Fortunately, the scar hasn't affected her self-esteem. "I was a very confident little kid," said the comedy queen. "It's really almost like I'm kind of able to forget about it, until I was on-camera, and it became a thing of, 'Oh, I guess we should use this side' or whatever. Everybody's got a better side."
Michael Che's grandmother died from COVID-19
Michael Che is best known for his "Weekend Update" segments on "SNL." Since joining the show in 2013, the actor has blessed us with countless belly laughs. But in April 2020, Che set aside the jokes to address a heartbreaking tragedy. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Che revealed that his grandmother had died from COVID-19. The actor expressed his feelings candidly, describing a complicated cocktail of grief, outrage, and fear. "I'm doing OK, considering," Che wrote. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone." He added, "But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. ... I'm not unique. But it's still scary. I don't know if I'll lose someone else to this virus." (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Amid his grief, Che understood that he wasn't alone; many fellow New Yorkers were also feeling scared, anxious, and grief-stricken. To honor his late grandmother, the "SNL" actor paid one month's rent for her neighbors — 160 households in total. In another since-deleted post, Che wrote: "[It's] crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work." He added: "I know that's just a drop in the bucket. I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST" (via Vanity Fair).
John Belushi's death was sensationalized by the media
John Belushi made his "SNL" debut in 1975 when he appeared in the very first cold open of the series. His brash, unfettered style helped define and popularize the sketch comedy format. Belushi's fame quickly transcended "SNL," and the comedian went on to star in films like "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "The Blues Brothers." Tragically, the comedic legend died on March 5, 1982 from an accidental drug overdose. In the wake of his death, media outlets sensationalized Belushi's drug use and depicted him as a tragic Hollywood figure.
In 1984, journalist Bob Woodward released a controversial biography called "Wired: The Short Life and Fast Times of John Belushi." According to Belushi's friends and family, the book focused on his drug use, thereby downplaying his life and legacy. Belushi's inner circle railed against the book, and comedian Dan Akroyd called it "Exploitation, pulp trash" (via Rolling Stone). Belushi's widow, Judy Jacklin, was also furious with Woodward. "I was very depressed," Jacklin told Rolling Stone. "I had expected the sadness in the book, but I thought it should be balanced by joy, the joy John had and the joy he brought others. I learned that Bob is a very joyless man, and I don't think that he could ever see what made John happy."
Aidy Bryant has struggled with body image issues
Aidy Bryant joined the "SNL" cast in 2012, kicking off a monumental 10-season run. The comedy sweetheart slayed us with her character repertoire, ranging from Tonker Bell (a parody of Disney's Tinker Bell) to Ted Cruz. In 2019, she garnered praise for her work on the series "Shrill." But for all of her career highs, Bryant has also seen plenty of lows. Speaking to NPR's "Fresh Air," Bryant opened up about navigating body image issues during her teens and early 20s. "I hated my thighs and my arms and everything about my body," the actor confessed. "And I felt like the worst possible thing that anyone could ever do would be to think that I was fat, to call me fat."
At times, working in show business reinforced Bryant's body insecurities. The actor revealed that during "SNL" promo shoots, her thinner cast mates would receive "50 dress options," while she only got two. In addition to being scant, the clothing choices "looked like something that the mother of the bride would wear." Bryant recalled feeling frustrated and disparaged. "I just felt, like, this isn't fair, and it's not my fault," the comedian shared. "I came here. I did my job. I'm funny. I wrote my way to this position, and now a stylist or a magazine or whoever is responsible, like, it's their job to dress me and dress me appropriately for my age."
Darrell Hammond had a traumatic childhood
Darrell Hammond was a standout during his run on "SNL." He starred on the show from 1995 to 2009 and was known for masquerading as Dick Cheney, Al Gore, Regis Philbin, and many more. As a cast member, Hammond was sharp and hilarious — but off-camera, his life was no laughing matter.
In his memoir, "God, If You're Not Up There, I'm F***ed," Hammond revealed that his mother physically abused him as a child. Sadly, he internalized the abuse, believing that he deserved it. "I remember, I thought it was my fault," Hammond said on NPR's "Fresh Air." "I remember my hands slammed in the door — again, my fault. And also, electric socket — my fault. All my fault, isn't it? I mean, can you imagine the desperation of a child who chooses to believe that he did this to himself just so he doesn't have to consider the idea that his mother did it or his parents did it?"
Hammond was diagnosed with several mental illnesses resulting from his childhood trauma. The comedian found solace on "SNL," burying his sorrows under kooky characters and side-splitting skits. But when the cameras stopped rolling, he plunged into despair. Hammond tried to escape his anguish with drinking, drug use, and self-harm. At one point, he had to be escorted out of the "SNL" studio in a straitjacket. In 2019, Hammond underwent treatment for his repressed trauma and shared his experience in the documentary "Cracked Up."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Gilda Radner's cancer was misdiagnosed numerous times
Gilda Radner joined the "SNL" cast during Season 1 in 1975. With her uncanny humor and iconic impressions, Radner helped put "SNL" on the map and solidified her place as a comedic legend. Radner spent five seasons on the show before departing in 1980. Tragically, she died from ovarian cancer on May 20, 1989, after being misdiagnosed numerous times.
In the mid-'80s, Radner started experiencing bloating, weakness, and debilitating fatigue. A doctor examined the actor but assured her nothing was wrong. Later, she developed abdominal cramps, dizziness, and weight loss. Still, doctors chalked up her symptoms to anxiety and depression. Radner's husband, Gene Wilder, noted in an op-ed for People: "Gilda kept saying to all the doctors, 'It's not cancer, is it?' But the doctors — every one of them for 10 months — took note of the fact that Gilda was a high-strung person and kept telling her, 'No, don't worry. Go home and relax.'"
In 1986, doctors discovered a grapefruit-sized tumor on Radner's ovary. Upon learning that she had stage 4 ovarian cancer, Radner burst into tears and exclaimed, "Thank God, finally someone believes me!" Looking back, Wilder wondered if earlier intervention might have saved Radner's life. He noted that doctors should have administered more tests and asked about Radner's family history of ovarian cancer. "But they didn't," he wrote. "So Gilda went through the tortures of the damned and at the end, I felt robbed."
Chris Farley tried to get sober before he died
Chris Farley was an unforgettable face on "SNL." The charismatic comedian spent five seasons as a main cast member. Farley made us roar with iconic characters like Chippendale dancer, Matt Foley, and B-Fats. Sadly, the 33-year-old actor died of an accidental overdose on December 18, 1997. Prior to his tragic end, Farley spent years trying to get sober.
According to the book "The Chris Farley Show: A Biography in Three Acts," Farley's "SNL" co-stars supported his sobriety efforts. In 1992, Farley entered a rehabilitation center in Alabama, where he was treated by a drug addiction counselor named Mary Lee Zawadski. As Zawadski recalled in the book, Farley responded well to the no-nonsense environment at the facility. "He changed in two weeks," the councilor said (via CBS). "He stopped being a clown. He stopped trying to be funny with people. He stopped the Hollywood part and he got serious. He followed directions, he did all his assignments, and he was very serious."
Farley embraced sobriety for the next few years, and his career soared. In 1997, the actor relapsed and returned to Zawadski's rehab facility. Tragically, he died later that year. Today, he remains one of the most beloved comedians of all time. "Chris was a great friend and the funniest man I ever met," comedian Adam Sandler told CNN in 1997. "We who knew him are going to miss him every day."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).