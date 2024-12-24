What Ever Happened To Singer Vanessa Carlton?

Vanessa Carlton is mainly known for her 2001 hit, "A Thousand Miles," which garnered her many fans as the song was in the Billboard Top 100 for nearly a year. It's also on our list of love songs from the 2000s that will never go out of style. But the song was released more than 20 years ago, and, though she continued to release music, her stardom took a hit when it was no longer as popular. So, what is the singer up to now? As it turns out, Carlton is wrapped up in a lawsuit regarding her neighbors next door to her home in Warwick, Rhode Island, according to an article in Daily Mail.

Advertisement

The pop star's husband, John McCauley, is a singer-songwriter for the band Deer Tick, so music is very strong in their household. Because of this, they sued their neighbors for disrupting the peace by making too much noise. The industrial property's cranes, generators, and hammering builders were so noisy and irritating that it was interfering with their ability to record new songs in their home studio. Not only did they sue the property owners, but they also targeted the tenants.