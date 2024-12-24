What Ever Happened To Singer Vanessa Carlton?
Vanessa Carlton is mainly known for her 2001 hit, "A Thousand Miles," which garnered her many fans as the song was in the Billboard Top 100 for nearly a year. It's also on our list of love songs from the 2000s that will never go out of style. But the song was released more than 20 years ago, and, though she continued to release music, her stardom took a hit when it was no longer as popular. So, what is the singer up to now? As it turns out, Carlton is wrapped up in a lawsuit regarding her neighbors next door to her home in Warwick, Rhode Island, according to an article in Daily Mail.
The pop star's husband, John McCauley, is a singer-songwriter for the band Deer Tick, so music is very strong in their household. Because of this, they sued their neighbors for disrupting the peace by making too much noise. The industrial property's cranes, generators, and hammering builders were so noisy and irritating that it was interfering with their ability to record new songs in their home studio. Not only did they sue the property owners, but they also targeted the tenants.
What else is in the news?
The biggest piece of Vanessa Carlton news is the lawsuit. The property owners named in the lawsuit are Artak Avagyan and Lee Beausoleil, and they own about 16 acres of land. The noise was caused by construction, since the owners planned on building on an untouched site. "My whole life is on my property and it is extremely challenging to create music there now. We're fighting to stay on our property," Carlton said in court (via Daily Mail) on the case.
Aside from that, Carlton has also spoken up about reproductive freedom, reported by Ms. Magazine. "No one should have to travel for essential healthcare," she stated on the subject. And she speaks from personal experience, here, because she needed an emergency life-saving surgery due to an ectopic pregnancy in 2013. These restrictions in this situation would have been a matter of life and death, and she recognizes that.