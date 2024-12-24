The Most Scandalous Outfit Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Ever Worn
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been known to cause a stir with her bold choices in fashion. The history-making U.S. Congresswoman, more often than not, has a habit of expressing her political beliefs through her vibrant wardrobe. Wearing her party's messages on her sleeve, however, has also made Ocasio-Cortez even more of a target for her political adversaries. They once picked apart her threads when she wore one of her most expensive outfits ever. And they couldn't help but do it again when Ocasio-Cortez donned her 2021 Met Gala outfit to critical acclaim and derision.
Ocasio-Cortez brought her message to what many saw as enemy territory when she wore a white gown with the words "Tax the Rich" painted on it in bold red letters. As most already know, Met Galas are events where celebrities gather together wearing their absolute best to celebrate the world of fashion. So needless to say, Ocasio-Cortez's "Tax the Rich" dress stood out in a crowd of millionaires and was quick to send social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) in a tizzy.
Some labeled Ocasio-Cortez a hypocrite for even attending the event in the first place. "It's a stunt to justify her presence at a fancy shin-dig that doesn't match her political persona," political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted. Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman also chimed in with her 2 cents, posting, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring 'Tax the Rich' is a complicated proposition."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was under investigation because of her scandalous outfit
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez anticipated the response to her "Tax the Rich" gown and took to Instagram to address her critics while also giving her followers a bit of a Met Gala history lesson. She explained that her presence as a politician at the star-studded event wasn't an uncommon experience. "BEFORE anybody starts wilding out — NYC elected officials are regularly invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing our city's cultural institutions that serve the public," she wrote.
What Ocasio-Cortez might not have anticipated, however, was that her dress would land her in hot water with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The OCE is a nonpartisan organization tasked with managing misconduct allegations against House members and had reason to suspect Ocasio-Cortez violated policy with her "Tax the Rich" dress. They asserted that Ocasio-Cortez was given the dress, jewelry, and other items she wore to the Met Gala without having to purchase or rent them initially. She was also gifted transportation services and the use of a hotel room.
It was further noted that Ocasio-Cortez only paid for these goods and services after the OCE began their investigation. "If Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts, then she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law," the OCE said according to CBS News. However, Ocasio-Cortez's team spoke against the allegations on her behalf. "Even after OCE's exhaustive review of the Congresswoman's personal communications, there is no evidence that she ever intended to avoid these expenses," her counsel said. "We are confident the Committee on Ethics will dismiss this matter."