The Most Scandalous Outfit Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Ever Worn

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been known to cause a stir with her bold choices in fashion. The history-making U.S. Congresswoman, more often than not, has a habit of expressing her political beliefs through her vibrant wardrobe. Wearing her party's messages on her sleeve, however, has also made Ocasio-Cortez even more of a target for her political adversaries. They once picked apart her threads when she wore one of her most expensive outfits ever. And they couldn't help but do it again when Ocasio-Cortez donned her 2021 Met Gala outfit to critical acclaim and derision.

Ocasio-Cortez brought her message to what many saw as enemy territory when she wore a white gown with the words "Tax the Rich" painted on it in bold red letters. As most already know, Met Galas are events where celebrities gather together wearing their absolute best to celebrate the world of fashion. So needless to say, Ocasio-Cortez's "Tax the Rich" dress stood out in a crowd of millionaires and was quick to send social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) in a tizzy.

Some labeled Ocasio-Cortez a hypocrite for even attending the event in the first place. "It's a stunt to justify her presence at a fancy shin-dig that doesn't match her political persona," political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas tweeted. Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman also chimed in with her 2 cents, posting, "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attending the $35,000-a-ticket #MetGala in a Brother Vellies gown blaring 'Tax the Rich' is a complicated proposition."

