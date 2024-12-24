What Ty Pennington And Paige Davis' Relationship Is Like Off Screen

"Trading Spaces" cast members Paige Davis and Ty Pennington have long been fan favorites, due to their chemistry, camaraderie, and playful banter. Davis took on hosting duties during the second season of the show's initial run, and worked alongside Pennington — as well as a handful other carpenters and designers — for several years.

A decade after "Trading Spaces" came to an end, TLC revived the series in 2018, and tapped Davis and Pennington to sign back on, hoping to capture the magic of the original series while also giving Pennington a shot at trying his hand at designing alongside his carpenter duties. Davis and Pennington's on-screen friendship was beloved, so the pair were chosen to promote the revival series together, and it became clear that their connection in real life is every bit as delightful and wonderfully chaotic as what fans got to see on air.

While the "Trading Spaces" revival only lasted two seasons and came to a close in 2019, Davis still looks back fondly on her time alongside Pennington. In June 2024, the host took to Instagram to share a video from an episode in the original series when she and Pennington had to sneak into an attic of one of the "traded" homes to steal a large roll of carpet without being seen. "Never a dull moment when Ty Pennington is on set," Davis recalled. "Asking Ty Pennington and I to be stealth is like asking an elephant to tiptoe through a china shop."

