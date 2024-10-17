Ty Pennington quickly gained notice as the hunky carpenter on "Trading Spaces" when he started on the show in 2000, and he became a full-fledged television star when he began hosting ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" in 2003. Pennington stayed on that series through 2012, hosting 198 episodes of the feel-good hit. He has since gone on to host a slew of home design and construction shows, including HGTV's "Ty Breaker," "Battle on the Beach," and "Rock the Block."

Pennington has also branched out into other content areas beyond the home renovation sphere. For instance, he briefly ventured into cooking shows with the TNT series "On The Menu" — which ran 10 episodes in 2014 — and American Diner Revival, which produced 22 episodes for the Food Network in 2015 and 2016. Pennington has also hosted business-focused content, such as the HLN documentary series "Growing America: A Journey to Success" and appeared on 21-episodes of "Small Business Revolution: Main Street."

Pennington's television success in the home renovation sphere led to a number of lucrative business deals, such as a decor collection for Sears and the at home x Ty Pennington line. He has authored three books, appeared in dozens of commercials, and even dabbled in producing and acting. For as interesting as his career has been, there are plenty of equally interesting things to know about Pennington's personal life —complex family dynamics, health struggles, and that time he turned down "The Bachelor." Here are some little known facts about Ty Pennington.

