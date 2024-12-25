Tragic Details About Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is an undeniable A-list star, a consummate professional, and an acclaimed thespian. She's won an Oscar and been nominated two additional times, and she's managed to avoid being typecast. She's taken on challenging roles that allow her to subvert the expectations typically directed toward breathtakingly beautiful women.

While it may seem like Theron has had a wonderful, privileged life filled with good fortune and lucky breaks, people might be surprised when looking back at her childhood in South Africa, the painful trauma she endured as a teenager, and the blood, sweat, and tears she's shed for some of her most dangerous movie roles.

From growing up as a young child with jaundice and having to watch a violent and ultimately deadly altercation between her parents to enduring serious injury all in the name of her craft, here are some tragic details about Theron's life that reveal more about the acclaimed actress and human she's become.