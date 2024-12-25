Diane Keaton & Al Pacino Were Convinced They'd Lose Their Careers. Here's Why

Al Pacino's role as Michael Corleone in 1972's "The Godfather" launched his career and gave him the lavish lifestyle he has enjoyed. However, when working on the film, he was prepared for his experience to end much differently. "The rumor had got out around the set that I was going to be let go from the picture," Pacino wrote in his 2024 memoir "Sonny Boy."

He wasn't worried just for himself, but co-star (and eventual real-life partner) Diane Keaton, who played Michael Corleone's girlfriend and eventual wife Kay Adams Corleone, as well. "[We] spent those first days laughing with each other, having to perform that opening wedding exposition scene from the screen test that we hated so much. On the basis of just that one scene, we were certain we were in the worst picture ever made ... Our careers were over, we thought." Keaton has spoken before about how she was surprised she was even cast in the film. When director Francis Ford Coppola held an AMA on his Instagram stories in 2023, Keaton asked him, "Why on Earth did you choose me for 'The Godfather?!!'" (via Entertainment Weekly). The director didn't hold back his praise of Keaton. "I chose you because, although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something more about you. Deeper, funnier, and very interesting (I was right)."

Of course, neither Pacino or Keaton was fired from the film. However, that didn't mean the making of "The Godfather" was stress-free.