Teeter From Yellowstone Has A Famous Dad

"Yellowstone" star Jennifer Landon has captured fans' hearts as the wild, volatile and profanity-loving ranch hand Teeter. With a shock of half-faded pink hair and a vocabulary made up largely of swear words, it might be hard for some fans to believe that the actor who plays Teeter is actually TV Western royalty. Jennifer Landon, Teeter's real-life counterpart, is the daughter of "Little House on the Prairie" star Michael Landon, one of the biggest TV titans of his day.

Michael starred as Little Joe Cartwright on the iconic Western series "Bonanza" from 1959 to 1973, and a year later was cast as Charles Ingalls on "Little House on the Prairie," a role he played for nearly a decade and made him a household name at the time. He was also the father of nine kids in total, and guided Jennifer to a life in front of the camera at an early age, before his untimely death after a battle with cancer in 1991.

"He was incredibly fun and very funny. He was all of those things that you've heard. I had a lot of respect for him. He didn't really ever have to get upset because you weren't really going to do anything to piss him off, which was nice," Jennifer shared with Smashing Interviews in July 2017. She explained, "When I was little, it took me a while to realize he was really famous. I had no idea. In a weird way, there's something mysterious about [him]. I know all parents are mysterious to their children, but I feel like people who are in the public eye have this kind of elusive quality."

