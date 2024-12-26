Inside Pentatonix Member Kirstin Maldonado's Relationship With Husband Ben Hausdorff
All five members of the a cappella pop group Pentatonix appear as themselves in the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy "Meet Me Next Christmas." The movie follows a woman, played by Christina Milian, trying to find love at a Pentatonix concert. That premise isn't just a work of fantasy, either. In fact, it's exactly how Kirstin Maldonado — the band's sole female member — met her husband Ben Hausdorff.
Maldonado first encountered Hausdorff at a Pentatonix show in 2018. As Maldonado explained to People, the pair started off as friends, but their relationship turned romantic as they got to know each other more. Notably, Hausdorff is a director and videographer, and would go on to work on multiple projects for both Pentatonix as a band and Maldonado as a solo performer (per Broadcasting & Cable). In early July 2022, Maldonado announced on Instagram that she and Hausdorff had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elliana Violet, in late June. Less than a year later, in March 2023, Maldonado and Hausdorff announced their engagement on Instagram as well.
Maldonado and Hausdorff made things official at a ceremony in McKinney, Texas — just outside Dallas — in April 2024. "I think we've finally caught up to our relationship or our relationship has finally caught up to where we are," Hausdorff told People at the time. "And I think there's something special about that. Just being like, yes, 'My wife!' and this is our life, and this is our daughter, and that's it."
The sweet reason Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdorff had their wedding in Texas
While dishing on all the details regarding their nuptials to People, Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdorff revealed that they had initially planned on getting married in California — where they live. However, they settled on the Dallas area in order to accommodate Maldonado's 97-year-old grandmother. It all worked out, as the couple fell in love with the venue they found. "And [D'Vine Grace] had a nice outdoor area — there's this beautiful stone patio where the reception is going to be," Hausdorff said. "So it just kind of all came together. We were like, 'This is it.'"
Naturally, Maldonado's Pentatonix bandmates – Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee, and Kevin Olusola — were all in attendance as well. The Texas ceremony was something of a homecoming all around, with Pentatonix having initially formed in Arlington, and Maldonado herself being a native of Fort Worth. "I just think a wedding is so special because when are all those people going to be in the same room and celebrating [again]?" Maldonado explained to People. "It's all your favorite people all together."
The other members of Pentatonix have always seemed extremely supportive of Maldonado and Hausdorff's relationship. In March 2023, the band even shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the moment Maldonado told Hoying and Olusola about the engagement. Olusola in particular was extremely excited, and even fell to the floor once he saw his bandmate's engagement ring.
Kirstin Maldonado and Ben Hausdorff are expecting another child in 2025
Despite her pop-star status, Kirstin Maldonado and husband Ben Hausdorff appear to have settled into family life quite well. They often share their family activities on Instagram, including in October 2024, when they dressed up as "Monsters Inc." characters for Halloween. But while getting into the fall spirit is fairly normal for a lot of families, there are plenty of reminders of their extraordinary situation. The following month, for instance, Maldonado and Hausdorff shared a video of their daughter Elliana Violet reacting to seeing her mom on the Netflix landing page for "Meet Me Next Christmas," which had claimed the streaming platform's number-one spot that week. As seen in the aforementioned engagement reveal video, Maldonado's daughter is also known to join her on tour. In that particular clip, she even got to go up on stage with Pentatonix.
On top of all that, it looks like Elliana Violet can expect a new playmate in the near future. In an Instagram post dated November 14, Maldonado officially announced that she and Hausdorff were expecting their second child. Set to the tune of "Please Santa Please" by Pentatonix, the video shows a silhouetted Maldonado standing atop a stage. The camera slowly zooms in on the singer, who then turns to reveal her baby bump. Once the post dropped, Maldonado's fans were absolutely ecstatic in the comment section, with some even lightheartedly referring to her and Hausdorff's upcoming second child as "the sequel."