Inside Pentatonix Member Kirstin Maldonado's Relationship With Husband Ben Hausdorff

All five members of the a cappella pop group Pentatonix appear as themselves in the 2024 Netflix romantic comedy "Meet Me Next Christmas." The movie follows a woman, played by Christina Milian, trying to find love at a Pentatonix concert. That premise isn't just a work of fantasy, either. In fact, it's exactly how Kirstin Maldonado — the band's sole female member — met her husband Ben Hausdorff.

Maldonado first encountered Hausdorff at a Pentatonix show in 2018. As Maldonado explained to People, the pair started off as friends, but their relationship turned romantic as they got to know each other more. Notably, Hausdorff is a director and videographer, and would go on to work on multiple projects for both Pentatonix as a band and Maldonado as a solo performer (per Broadcasting & Cable). In early July 2022, Maldonado announced on Instagram that she and Hausdorff had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Elliana Violet, in late June. Less than a year later, in March 2023, Maldonado and Hausdorff announced their engagement on Instagram as well.

Maldonado and Hausdorff made things official at a ceremony in McKinney, Texas — just outside Dallas — in April 2024. "I think we've finally caught up to our relationship or our relationship has finally caught up to where we are," Hausdorff told People at the time. "And I think there's something special about that. Just being like, yes, 'My wife!' and this is our life, and this is our daughter, and that's it."

