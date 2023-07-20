What Happened To Christina Milian?

For a few years in the 2000s, it was almost impossible to avoid Christina Milian. Songs like "Dip it Low" had the clubs bumping from "AM to PM;" the first song even earned the R&B star a Grammy nomination. She was always a girl who did her homework, telling MovieWeb, "I took college courses on music as a business, constantly educating myself, looking at albums and paying attention to who produced this and who's at the record label and hustling my way through it and singing any and everywhere."

However, later that decade, her career began to falter. A week after she put out her third album "So Amazin," she was dropped by her record label. "It was embarrassing," she told Rap Up. I would be in my room a lot of the time crying by myself." Furthermore, Milian revealed that she might have been cast aside so that her label could support a certain other rising star. "[Def Jam] probably got rid of projects like mine to spend the money on [Rihanna]," she said.

Even though her music no longer dominated the charts, Milian never fully faded from the spotlight. She's been around, diversifying her interests and endeavors as a way to establish herself as a fixture in the culture. She's a singer, an actor, an entrepreneur, a reality TV star, a mother, and more. Here's what happened to Christina Milian after the radio stations moved on.