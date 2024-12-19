2024's Worst Dressed News Personalities
The year 2024 has been a major one for news. As a result, we've been seeing quite a bit more of our favorite news personalities than we have in years past. When it comes to being on the news, appearances are important. You want to look your best without distracting from the topics at hand, and you should be able to switch things up with your wardrobe enough to avoid boring your regular watchers. Most news personalities know these rules by heart, but being on the news doesn't turn everyone into a fashion expert.
Being on television is all about looks, and consequently, some famous news anchors looked totally different before they made it big, and others are basically unrecognizable without makeup. And, just as some news anchors had some serious makeup fails in 2024, others were total fashion flops. As we embark on a new year, it may be time for some news personalities to revamp their looks entirely. Until then, though, we've got some of the ones whose wardrobes fell totally flat this year.
Katie Pavlich's fashion sense is a head-scratcher
Many folks recognize Katie Pavlich from Fox News, and she has an equally recognizable fashion sense. It's clear that Pavlich has a personal style, but that doesn't mean her style is easy for us to grasp. Unlike most news personalities, Pavlich doesn't tend to go for classic pieces and typical business ensembles. Instead, she likes bold, statement-making pieces. Pavlich seems to have a soft spot for heavy statement jewelry, unique fabrics, and wild prints.
Pavlich repeatedly makes the same mistakes with her wardrobe. She often has too many details or accessories packed into one outfit, and she doesn't seem to consider the fit of her clothes to be a big priority. This can be an especially major mistake when you're wearing a lot of suit pieces, like blazers and trousers, which Pavlich often does. Beyond the typical mistakes she makes with her clothes, she also seemingly likes to say something with what she wears, which can come across as tacky. From her gun brooch to her anti-COVID-19 lockdown T-shirt, Pavlich would have more fans of her wardrobe if she left her controversial opinions out of her outfits.
Pamela Brown's choices don't always work
When it comes to being a host on CNN, Pamela Brown is always on point. When it comes to putting outfits together ... not so much. From the clothing pieces she chooses to how she accessorizes them, something is often off with Brown's ensembles. She likes to keep things buttoned up with her outfits — both literally and figuratively. She often throws on blazers when they don't quite go with the look or opts for high necklines and odd silhouettes to keep her outfits modest.
Brown isn't afraid to play with color, which certainly works to her advantage when it comes to livening up her wardrobe. Still, in 2025, she might benefit from mixing things up a bit. Putting fun, new twists on her blazers and looking for different cuts of clothing would give her closet a much-needed refresh and keep her ensembles from looking "blah."
Cheryl Casone's styling rarely works
Sometimes we all need a wardrobe overhaul, and this definitely seems to be the case for Fox Business host Cheryl Casone. Casone occasionally sports an outfit that's simple enough that it's not a distraction while she's reporting the news. More often than not, though, she makes styling choices that are just plain odd. Unlike the other folks on our list, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly what Casone's wardrobe downfall is. Mostly she just makes confusing choices.
Casone often opts for weird silhouettes and pieces with funky details. It's difficult to see the throughline connecting her choices together to make up her personal style. The result is a mix of outdated, sparkly pieces, odd silhouettes, and fits that just don't complement her well. For Casone, 2025 should be all about experimenting with fit and shape in new ways to see what really works best for her, as well as finding subtler, more chic ways to incorporate sparkle into her looks.
Nancy Grace has made some ill-favored fashion statements
Nancy Grace is known for many things, and her fashion just isn't one of them. What to wear may not be a priority for the "Crime Online" host, and there's no problem with that. After all, plenty of news personalities pick ensembles that simply allow them to fade into the background so that the news can take center stage. However, this doesn't seem to be Grace's strategy, and that comes across to viewers. Grace seems to have a deep appreciation for loud, garish prints and odd details. From bold patterns in clashing colors to lots of leather and fringe-covered jackets, Grace's looks are often all over the place, and their details can be distracting.
You don't have to be a fashion expert or a master of trends to have fun with your wardrobe. In Grace's case, it's the way that she spices up her looks that falls flat. Grace should opt for smaller prints and focus on the colors that flatter her natural palette the most.
Deborah Roberts' fashion risks don't always pay off
In 2024, ABC News anchor Deborah Roberts made some fashion choices that we simply did not understand. Roberts clearly loves a good print — from plaids to florals and everything in between. Patterns of different styles can be a great way to inject a bit of flair and personal style into outfits that need to stick to a more business casual attire, but it's important to know where to stop and not let your prints overwhelm you. This skill is one that Roberts doesn't always have down pat.
Roberts confidently mixes different prints and seems to be drawn to pieces with a lot of details. When done well and in moderation, this can work for her, but more often than not, she ends up clashing and looking distracting. We love Roberts' commitment to keeping her outfits fun and light. In 2025, though, she should focus on sleeker prints and print mixing with purpose.