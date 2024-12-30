Tragic Details About The Life Of Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson's father, Charles Voyde Harrison, wasn't involved in the actor's life when he was young, after he abandoned his family in 1968, leaving Woody and his brother, Brett Harrelson, to be raised by their mother, Diane. Charles was a charming conman, debt collector and eventually paid killer. The year he left his family was the same year he was arrested and tried for the murder of Alan Harry Berg. Although later acquitted, he was also arrested, charged and convicted of the 1968 murder-for-hire of a grain dealer, Sam Degelia Jr., which landed him a 15-year prison sentence. In 1978, Charles was released early, after serving only five years behind bars.

Advertisement

The same year he was released, Charles accepted a $250,000 hit on a federal judge, and was suspected of shooting him outside his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. It was from behind prison bars that Charles reached out and reconnected with Woody in 1981, and the actor visited his dad in prison, where they began to form something of a bond.

"I don't feel he was much of a father... He took no valid part in my upbringing," Woody told People in 1988. "My father is one of the most articulate, well-read, charming people I've ever known. Still, I'm just now gauging whether he merits my loyalty or friendship. I look at him as someone who could be a friend more than someone who was a father." Eventually, Woody mounted a campaign to have his father retried, arguing that he felt the initial trial was conducted unfairly. However, Charles died of a heart attack in his prison cell in 2007 at the age of 68.

Advertisement