Inside CNN's Jim Acosta's Brutal Feud With The Trump White House

Donald Trump is known for his attacks on the media. But his administration's aggression toward CNN, especially seasoned journalist Jim Acosta, has likely been the worst. During his first term, Acosta became a focal point in the Trump White House's fraught relationship with the press. Known for his hard-hitting questions, he frequently found himself at odds with then-president Trump. The tension between Acosta and the Trump administration encapsulated the broader struggle between the media and the presidency, particularly during a time when the term "fake news" became a central talking point in American discourse.

From the very start of Trump's transformation to president, CNN and Acosta were frequent targets of criticism. The politician often referred to CNN as "fake news," calling the network's credibility into question during press conferences and on social media. Acosta's aggressive questioning often drew ire, leading to verbal sparring matches that captured national attention. "We are not the enemy of the people," Acosta tweeted in 2018, responding to Trump's repeated use of the phrase to describe the press. "You are not my enemy."

The feud reached a boiling point as Acosta became a symbol of resistance within the White House press corps. His persistence and direct (some say combative) approach highlighted the administration's contentious relationship with the media. But for Acosta, the repercussions extended far beyond the heated exchanges at press briefings, impacting both his professional and personal life in unexpected ways.

