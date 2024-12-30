The Tragic Details Of The Rachel Nichols Scandal

A year later, in July 2021, the New York Times published an expansive report on Rachel Nichols' comments on the aforementioned recording and internal strife at ESPN. The outlet obtained 20 minutes of leaked conversation from the 2020 recording between Nichols and Adam Mendelsohn. "I just want them to go somewhere else — it's in my contract, by the way; this job is in my contract in writing," Nichols said. She was referring to hosting duties for the NBA Finals pregame and halftime shows, which was done by Maria Taylor at a studio in New York as opposed to Nichols in the Bubble.

Nichols said ESPN was "feeling pressure" about diversity at the company, implying that Taylor, who is Black, was given the hosting duties over Nichols, who is white, because of her race. "I don't want to then be a victim of them trying to play catch-up for the same damage that affected me in the first place," Nichols said, alluding to the challenges women face in sports media. She was swiftly removed from ESPN and ABC's 2021 NBA Finals coverage, where she had been expected to participate in the sideline reporter role.

The sportscaster continued to host "The Jump" during weekdays and delivered an on-air apology. "I also don't want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN, how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team," she said (via People). Taylor elected to not respond to Nichols attempts at apology via text and phone calls, which Nichols said "is completely fair and a decision I respect."

