Maria Taylor: 11 Facts About The Famous Sportscaster

At times, it seems that Maria Taylor is everywhere. She hosted the 2022 Super Bowl in California, appeared at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and absolutely shone at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her face appears on television so often that it seems like the most natural thing in the world to see her on the small screen. But, things weren't always this way for the star sportscaster. There was a time in her life that taking on such a huge role seemed unlikely. "You can't make up the story lines that end up leading to my very first Super Bowl," she once told Vanity Fair.

The fact of the matter is that, not too long ago, female sportscasters were non-existent. American beauty queen Phyllis George became the first woman to cover a sports match in 1974. Four years later, Jayne Kennedy became the first Black woman to do the same. Since then, dozens of highly qualified women have tried to make careers in the sports world, only to encounter a glass ceiling. Since pursuing a career in this highly-competitive area, Maria Taylor has challenged many of the barriers preventing Black women from achieving their sportscasting dreams.

From her days as a college athlete to her current success, Taylor has had an exciting path. In the end, though, she most hopes that her story can inspire others who hope to replicate what she's done.

