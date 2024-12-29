The Most Candid Confessions Jodie Sweetin Has Made About Addiction
Actor Jodie Sweetin spent her childhood in the mid-1990's as a cast member of the wildly popular sitcom "Full House." Sweetin portrayed Stephanie Tanner, on the hit show that also starred John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. However, the struggles of being a child star got the best of Sweetin, as she's battled addiction since the age of 14.
Her problems began after the show went off the air in 1995, and continued until she got sober in 2008. In the years since then, Sweetin has been very open about her fight, publicly revealing some very candid confessions along the way. One such confession came during a September 2021 appearance on "Steve-O's Wild Ride." Sweetin admitted thinking that she'd die with a cocktail in her hand. "My plan was to be done by 30," she said. "I didn't think I'd see my 30th birthday."
Sweetin went on to talk about being admitted to the hospital for alcohol poisoning and also mentioned being passed out on a sidewalk. "The fact that I made it out of the situations that I often put myself in, in one piece, is pretty remarkable."
Jodie Sweetin's addiction began with alcohol, and moved to drugs
"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin was part of a successful TV show in the 1990s, but once the show ended, her troubles with addiction began. In a 2009 interview with US Magazine, Sweetin recalled getting drunk at the wedding of her "Full House" co-star, Candace Cameron. Just 14 at the time, she said she ended up vomiting and being unable to walk out of the reception on her own. But alcohol abuse was only the first step in her downward spiral, which continued with cocaine and ecstasy. "There were times I did so much coke," she said, "I'd be there laying there, getting sick and thinking 'I'm going to die.' But I didn't care."
Sweetin also admitted to getting high at the 2004 "New York Minute" premiere. Though she was there to support her fellow "Full House" co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen for their new film, Sweetin was actually doing crystal meth in the restroom.
Sweetin got sober in 2008, finally getting hold of a 15-year battle. Though she did relapse in 2013 on prescribed medication after a car accident, Sweetin maintained her sobriety moving forward, and has been very open about her mental health struggles. Her 2009 book "UnSweetined," detailed her issues with addiction and recovery. Sweetin's career rebounded as well, and she was part of the "Fuller House" series that ran from 2016 to 2021 on Netflix. "I didn't think it was a possibility for me," Sweetin said on "Full House Rewind" in 2024. "I told myself that this was — all of this — was not a possibility for me anymore."