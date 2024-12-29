The Most Candid Confessions Jodie Sweetin Has Made About Addiction

Actor Jodie Sweetin spent her childhood in the mid-1990's as a cast member of the wildly popular sitcom "Full House." Sweetin portrayed Stephanie Tanner, on the hit show that also starred John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. However, the struggles of being a child star got the best of Sweetin, as she's battled addiction since the age of 14.

Her problems began after the show went off the air in 1995, and continued until she got sober in 2008. In the years since then, Sweetin has been very open about her fight, publicly revealing some very candid confessions along the way. One such confession came during a September 2021 appearance on "Steve-O's Wild Ride." Sweetin admitted thinking that she'd die with a cocktail in her hand. "My plan was to be done by 30," she said. "I didn't think I'd see my 30th birthday."

Sweetin went on to talk about being admitted to the hospital for alcohol poisoning and also mentioned being passed out on a sidewalk. "The fact that I made it out of the situations that I often put myself in, in one piece, is pretty remarkable."

