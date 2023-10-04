The Full House Cast Members That Still Have Close Relationships
"Full House" was certainly a fan-favorite series during its successful run from 1987 to 1995. Fans know that this sitcom simply wouldn't have been what it was without the characters' chemistry, love, and friendship that was ever-present onscreen. Still, there's been plenty of speculation and rumors in the years since the show first began and after its finale about how these cast members really felt about each other when the cameras stopped rolling.
Many of these rumors came to a head in 2016 when Netflix's reboot series, "Fuller House" arrived on the streaming service. Some cast members were present, while others were not. This sparked plenty of discussion about whether fallings out had occurred among the actors or whether the love and family vibes we saw onscreen were never actually there behind the scenes.
Recently, former "Full House" sisters and Hallmark Channel darlings, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin reunited despite plenty of public tension between the two as of late. This has piqued even more interest in the former onscreen family and how they feel about each other today. While there may be bad blood between some of the ex-castmates, for others, as the "Full House" theme song famously said, they've got "old familiar friends waiting just around the bend" in their former onscreen family members.
The Tanner sisters IRL
"Full House" fans watched the Tanner sisters grow up, as well as the actors who played them. It's no surprise, then, that whether or not the Tanner sisters are all friends in real life is one of our most burning questions. As adults, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played the youngest of the three Tanner sisters, Michelle, are no longer actors. The Olsens made it clear that they didn't want to appear in the reboot series, "Fuller House," which led folks to believe that they weren't likely too close with the rest of the cast. Still, it seems that they don't have bad blood with their former onscreen family. Per Pop Culture, when Candace Cameron Bure's clothing line debuted, Ashley Olsen was proud of her TV big sis. "I had such a lovely text from Ashley; it was very sweet," Bure said. "She congratulated me and thought the clothes were wonderful and it was a really sweet message, and so encouraging because they are fashion icons and have done amazing things in the fashion industry, so it was quite the compliment."
Despite a possible on-again, off-again friendship between Bure and Jodie Sweetin as of late, the pair has recently come back together. In 2022, Bure told People that the onscreen family "genuinely love[s] each other." She continued on to say, "We were like magic in a bottle when they put us together. You just can't fake chemistry. We genuinely are family. So, that's just it."
Dave Coulier keeps in touch with the Tanner sisters
Real "Full House" fans know that, while Joey Gladstone may not have been related to the Tanners, he was still part of the family. And, it seems that this is just as true when the cameras aren't rolling. Dave Coulier, who you may know as Joey, is great pals with the ladies whom he got to watch grow up. In a panel at 90s Con in 2023, Coulier talked about how much he loves working with Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin. "They're so much fun. I can't tell you how much we laugh. We just laugh and love each other," he explained, per People. "The days fly by, and you don't want them to end because we have so much love for each other and so much fun. You either have that chemistry or you don't. It's pretty amazing."
It's clear that this chemistry was real onscreen and off. Of course, this meant that the entire cast went into mourning after the tragic loss of Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner, in 2022. According to Coulier, the cast's incredible bond helped them through this tough time. "We pull together as a family during moments like this," Coulier told People. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."
John Stamos and Lori Loughlin
Over the years, fans have heard plenty of rumors about John Stamos' relationship with his "Full House" cast mates, and most of these rumors don't paint the actor as particularly close to his costars. There was talk that he tried to get the Olsen twins fired because they cried too much and that Jodie Sweetin almost drove him to leave "Full House," because he thought she stole the show too much. He even reportedly didn't get along with Bob Saget on set at first. Still, it seems like that's all water under the bridge. In 2013, Stamos had a 50th birthday party at which Saget said, "You deserve so much happiness and you are so full of love and you are such a great person. And the talent and the looks everybody resents, but you're just a heart, and I just love you very, very much," per Audacy.
Besides Saget, there's one castmate, in particular, whom Stamos seems to have maintained a great relationship with since the show wrapped: his former onscreen wife. Lori Loughlin played Uncle Jesse's wife, Rebecca Donaldson a.k.a. Aunt Becky. Loughlin famously ran into some legal trouble for her part in the college admissions scandal in 2019. Still, while Loughlin was facing plenty of backlash, Stamos always stood by her and defended her to the public.
D.J. and Steve forever
As it turns out, Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky weren't the only characters on "Full House" whose romance on the show turned into a lifelong friendship IRL. If you loved D.J. Tanner's adorable first love with her high school sweetheart, Steve, then you'll probably be happy to hear that the actors who played them are also super tight when they aren't playing their characters. Scott Weinger played Steve on both "Full House" and "Fuller House," and it seems that he and his onscreen love are friends in real life.
Back in the day, Bure took Weinger to her real senior prom, and in turn, she was his date to the premiere of the Disney classic, "Aladdin," in which Weinger played the titular role. A few entire decades later, Bure proved just how much this friendship has lasted in a birthday post she created for Weinger in 2017. "Happy birthday to the only man I've (tv) dated longer than my husband," Bure wrote on social media. "@scottweinger, to say how much I love and adore you would be an understatement. You will always be my first sushi date, movie premier date and prom date x3. Here's to 26 years of friendship and laughter and many many more. You are the best human encyclopedia with your Harvard brain I've ever known."
Neighborly love onscreen and off
Kimmy Gibbler and D.J. Tanner had one of our favorite sitcom friendships back in the '90s. We all wanted a hilarious neighbor bestie like Kimmy, and it seems that IRL, Candace Cameron Bure has one. When "Fuller House" was announced in 2015, Andrea Barber tweeted, "Are you ready to be best friends again @candacecbure? #FullerHouse @netflix," to which Bure replied, "We never stopped."
It's clear that this is true, since in 2022, Bure brought Barber along to her network, Great American Media, for an original holiday film "Candace Cameron Bure Presents: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane." Upon introducing the new addition to the network, Bure said, "It brings me great joy to bring you the incredibly talented and funny Andrea Barber." She added, "Having a 30-year bestie friendship both on and off camera has allowed me to find the perfect project to introduce the Christmas genre audience to her brilliant comedic skills, her heartwarming authenticity, and vulnerability that is a rare gem today. Just as I have, audiences will fall in love with Andrea's warmth and relatability, and chuckle along with her all the way down Candy Cane Lane."