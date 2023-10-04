The Full House Cast Members That Still Have Close Relationships

"Full House" was certainly a fan-favorite series during its successful run from 1987 to 1995. Fans know that this sitcom simply wouldn't have been what it was without the characters' chemistry, love, and friendship that was ever-present onscreen. Still, there's been plenty of speculation and rumors in the years since the show first began and after its finale about how these cast members really felt about each other when the cameras stopped rolling.

Many of these rumors came to a head in 2016 when Netflix's reboot series, "Fuller House" arrived on the streaming service. Some cast members were present, while others were not. This sparked plenty of discussion about whether fallings out had occurred among the actors or whether the love and family vibes we saw onscreen were never actually there behind the scenes.

Recently, former "Full House" sisters and Hallmark Channel darlings, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin reunited despite plenty of public tension between the two as of late. This has piqued even more interest in the former onscreen family and how they feel about each other today. While there may be bad blood between some of the ex-castmates, for others, as the "Full House" theme song famously said, they've got "old familiar friends waiting just around the bend" in their former onscreen family members.