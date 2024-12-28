Harvey Weinstein's Health Issues In Prison, Explained
Once one of the most powerful producers in the world, Harvey Weinstein became a shell of his former self after his conviction for rape and sexual assault in February 2020. And although it's never a fun time, Weinstein's life in jail has been made even worse due to ongoing health issues, as NBC discovered that the disgraced movie mogul was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer that affects the bone marrow.
According to the American Cancer Society, CML is often found in older adults, and it is more common in men than women. It's unclear how Weinstein discovered the illness, but the cancer can typically be uncovered by normal blood tests done for unrelated reasons. Early detection for CML is also difficult since many of its symptoms, including fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, and more, could be confused for many other illnesses.
Information hasn't been released on how early Weinstein's CML has been detected, or how severe his cancer is. His healthcare representative, Craig Rothfield, disclosed nothing else, saying, "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment." So far, the only available information is that Weinstein is currently being treated at New York's Rikers Island, which has been his new home for years now. Whether or not his condition improves or worsens, though, is a secret only time will tell.
How prison has affected Harvey Weinstein's health issues for the worse
Harvey Weinstein's Chronic Myeloid Leukemia is just the latest in a long series of health issues that have plagued the mogul since his sentencing. On September 9, 2024, the New York Post revealed that Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital to receive urgent treatment for heart issues. He's been battling a myriad of other health complications that include sleep apnea and diabetes, the latter of which was exacerbated by his problematic prison diet. "He was not treated well. They refused to give him even a sip of water, no food, no bathroom break," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told the Associated Press.
Still, although he's in rough shape, his newfound cancer diagnosis isn't necessarily a death sentence. It was reported that 90% of CML sufferers survived longer than five years after receiving adequate treatment. However, it remains to be seen if Weinstein's advanced age and significant health setbacks might challenge his chances at recovery.
At any rate, unless his lawyers get their way, Weinstein's health won't affect the once-revered businessman's status as an inmate. Weinstein's 2020 conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals on April 24, 2024, a decision that's received backlash from many. The appeal shaved 23 years off of Weinstein's sentence. But he's still serving a 16-year jail sentence after he was convicted of a separate rape and sexual assault crime in Los Angeles, California.