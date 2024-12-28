Harvey Weinstein's Health Issues In Prison, Explained

Once one of the most powerful producers in the world, Harvey Weinstein became a shell of his former self after his conviction for rape and sexual assault in February 2020. And although it's never a fun time, Weinstein's life in jail has been made even worse due to ongoing health issues, as NBC discovered that the disgraced movie mogul was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a cancer that affects the bone marrow.

According to the American Cancer Society, CML is often found in older adults, and it is more common in men than women. It's unclear how Weinstein discovered the illness, but the cancer can typically be uncovered by normal blood tests done for unrelated reasons. Early detection for CML is also difficult since many of its symptoms, including fatigue, weight loss, night sweats, and more, could be confused for many other illnesses.

Information hasn't been released on how early Weinstein's CML has been detected, or how severe his cancer is. His healthcare representative, Craig Rothfield, disclosed nothing else, saying, "Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment." So far, the only available information is that Weinstein is currently being treated at New York's Rikers Island, which has been his new home for years now. Whether or not his condition improves or worsens, though, is a secret only time will tell.

