Cindy Crawford's Dad Wasn't Initially Supportive Of Her Modeling Career

Cindy Crawford's ubiquitous face has been on many a coffee table magazine, Times Square billboard, and Paris Fashion Week runway. However, what you likely didn't know about Crawford is that, before the original supermodel's heroic title was linked to her name, she nearly missed her chance due to her dad's hesitance about her pursuing a career in the industry — though he didn't entirely understand what modeling entailed, and believed it was a lot more sexual than it is.

Advertisement

In Season 1, Episode 1 of AppleTV+'s "The Supermodels," Crawford revealed that her father John Crawford disapproved of her first shot at modeling because he didn't realize one could have a legitimate career as a model. "He thought modeling was, like, another name for prostitution," Crawford said with a chuckle. She added that her parents accompanied her to her first assignment.

Even with initial doubts about what would become of his daughter, John supported Crawford's aspirations, according to the supermodel. Crawford posted a professional photo of herself and her father on Facebook in 2015, captioning the post: "Happy Father's Day to my dad! Thanks for making me dream big."