The Famous Comedian Who Claims George Bush Had Him Arrested For Political Purposes

It's no secret that famous comedian Tommy Chong, one half of the duo Cheech & Chong, has a particular affinity for marijuana. He's a major contributor to the culture surrounding the drug and has often advocated for its legalization. However, Chong's love of weed landed him in hot water in 2003, when he was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling bongs and other paraphernalia over the internet. What's more, Chong says he knows who's responsible for getting him sent to the joint — former United States President George W. Bush.

Advertisement

"They had a hit on me. The Bush family," Chong claimed during a 2024 appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast (via Newsweek). He went on to claim that since President Bush "was invading Iraq" at the time, he and his administration — in Chong's words — "needed some sort of hippie b*******" to turn people's attention toward. "So they attacked me, and they sentenced me on 9/11," the comedian continued, asserting that the presiding judge "had a reputation of doing whatever the Bush people wanted done. And so that's why he was given my thing." Chong concluded, "They needed a face for their campaign because they were going after paraphernalia on the internet."

Surprisingly, even though Chong believes that George Bush is the one who orchestrated his arrest and subsequent prison sentence, he doesn't harbor any ill will toward the former president. That said, he describes the whole experience as "a life changer."

Advertisement