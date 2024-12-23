Politicians We're Worried About Going Into 2025
As President-elect Donald Trump begins his transformation to POTUS on January 20, 2025, the political landscape is undergoing significant transitions. Amid debates about policies, leadership styles, and party dynamics, another critical issue looms large: the age of many prominent politicians in Congress. While experience and wisdom are valuable assets in leadership, the advancing age of key political figures has raised concerns about their health, stamina, and ability to meet the rigorous demands of public office.
Several influential lawmakers, including Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and Chuck Grassley, are well into their 80s and 90s. As of 2025, more than 30% of U.S. senators are over the age of 70, making this Congress one of the oldest in history. While their decades-long careers have shaped the political landscape, questions are being raised about the physical and mental challenges of leading at such advanced ages.
High-profile incidents, such as falls, health scares, and public moments of difficulty, have drawn attention to the vulnerabilities that come with age. According to a 2023 Pew Research Center survey, 79% of Americans believe there should be age limits for elected officials. Still, these political veterans argue that their experience is indispensable in a time of political division and global uncertainty. As some of the most influential figures in American politics, their recent health challenge and their leadership—or potential absence—have a significant impact on the future political landscape in the nation.
Bernie Sanders
At 83, Senator Bernie Sanders remains a leading voice for progressive policies in the United States. Representing Vermont since 2007, Sanders has championed causes such as Medicare for All and free college education, earning him a devoted following. However, Sanders' age has been a recurring concern, particularly after he suffered a heart attack in 2019 during his presidential campaign. Despite recovering and returning to the campaign trail with vigor, and challenging those who were skeptical about his overall energy to "follow me around the campaign trail," the incident highlighted the health risks of maintaining such an active political role at an advanced age.
In 2024, Sanders told reporters (via The New York Times),"I have been, and will be if re-elected, in a strong position to provide the kind of help that Vermonters need in these difficult times." In the past, Sanders has also come to President Joe Biden's defense when critics expressed concerns over his age and cognitive abilities after the infamous 2024 debate, saying: "Age is one thing, experience is another," per CNN. While his energy and commitment are undeniable, the challenges of 2025 may require Sanders to reassess his long-term plans in the Senate now that he has been elected to serve another term.
Nancy Pelosi
At 84 years old, Nancy Pelosi remains a towering figure in American politics. Known for the way Pelosi broke the glass ceiling, the former Speaker of the House has represented California's 11th district since 1987, becoming the first woman to serve as Speaker. Despite her historic career, Pelosi's advancing age and recent health challenges have sparked concerns about her capacity to continue serving effectively.
In December 2024, Pelosi suffered a fall down a staircase in Luxembourg, Germany. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," the press release from her spokesperson said. As a result, Pelosi underwent surgery abroad. "Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," a further statement read (via The Hill). Since the incident required medical attention, it reignited debates about the physical demands of political life for older leaders. Although Pelosi has continued to appear at public events and deliver powerful speeches, questions about her long-term health remain.
However, Pelosi's office brushed off concerns, saying, per The Hill: "Speaker Pelosi is enjoying the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and well wishes and is ever determined to ensure access to quality health care for all Americans." As she navigates her eighth decade, political observers and constituents alike are watching closely. Her decisions in 2025, especially regarding her future in Congress, will undoubtedly shape the Democratic Party's trajectory.
Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, has faced a series of health setbacks, starting with his battle with a scary disease as a child. Known for his strategic acumen and firm grip on Senate Republicans, McConnell's leadership has been critical to the GOP's legislative success. However, his physical health has become a subject of public concern.
In March 2023, McConnell suffered a concussion and a fractured rib after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel. Later that year, he experienced two high-profile freezing episodes during press conferences, where he was unable to respond to reporters for several moments. Despite medical assurances that McConnell was fit to continue his duties, the incidents raised questions about his ability to manage the rigorous demands of Senate leadership.
In a 2023 statement, McConnell acknowledged the concerns but maintained his focus: "I'm in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job," he said on CBS News' "Face the Nation." Mcconnell suffered another fall in the Capitol in December 2024, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune came to the Mcconnell's defense and declared his was fine. "He is fine, he's in his office, and any other questions about Sen. McConnell I'll refer to staff," Thune insisted (via CNN). Nonetheless, his health challenges in 2025 could affect not only his leadership but also the Republican Party's broader agenda.
Maxine Waters
At 86, California Representative Maxine Waters is one of the oldest members of Congress. Often referred to as "Auntie Maxine" by her supporters, Waters has built a reputation as a fierce advocate for social justice and a vocal critic of political adversaries. Her age, however, has become a topic of discussion among political analysts.
Waters has maintained a busy schedule, frequently appearing at rallies and on television. Yet, like many of her contemporaries, her ability to sustain such a demanding workload at her age has come under scrutiny. "But I never thought about it in ways that said: 'OK, now I'm moving into my 60s, I've got to do this.' Or 'I want to have this done by my 70s.' Or 'By the time I'm 80, this is what I want.' I just approached my career, my projects, and my involvement based on where we are in this world and in this country. And I've tried to provide leadership," she said in a 2020 interview (via Slate). While her determination is clear, 2025 will continue to test her ability to keep pace with the fast-changing political environment of the incoming Trump administration.
Chuck Grassley
At 91, Senator Chuck Grassley is the oldest serving member of Congress. Representing Iowa since 1981, Grassley has built a reputation as a workhorse, known for his commitment to holding town halls and engaging with constituents. Despite his remarkable stamina, Grassley's age has raised eyebrows. Grassley, however, has been quick to dismiss concerns. When announcing his reelection campaign in 2021, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to boast about his morning routine: "It's 4 a.m. in Iowa so I'm running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided. I'm running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us?" But the oldest living member of Congress didn't stop there. After his reelection in 2022, Grassley told The Associated Press: "Unless God intervenes, I'm going to be in the Senate for six years." In January 2024, Grassley was hospitalized for an infection and later released and returned to work as soon as his doctor permitted him.
Grassley's longevity in office is both a testament to his dedication and a source of debate about age limits in public service. As the unpredictable political landscape evolves in 2025, Grassley's ability to adapt and maintain his demanding schedule will be closely monitored. On a broader scale, as 2025 unfolds, the health and effectiveness of aging political leaders will remain a key issue. Despite their age, their shared experience has shaped American politics for decades, but their ability to continue doing so is now a matter of increasing public concern.