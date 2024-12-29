What Katie Couric Looks Like Going Makeup Free
We've watched Katie Couric's stunning transformation into an award-winning broadcast journalist unfold right in front of the camera. But a common requirement of being on TV, particularly as a news anchor, is wearing an excessive amount of makeup that will actually show up on camera. Ironically enough, most news anchors have to do their own makeup too. In 2022, the "Katie" alum shared her multi-step makeup routine on TikTok, where she's seen using products like BareMinerals foundation, a Jones Road face pencil and Miracle Balm, and MAC lip liner to complete her on-air look.
But while Couric enjoys getting glammed up, she's equally comfortable going au naturel — even when facing an eczema and contact dermatitis flare-up, as she once shared on Instagram. In 2021, she posed makeup-free for People's Beautiful issue, telling the outlet at the time: "Doing a shoot without makeup, makes you feel both liberated and vulnerable." She also noted that she's dialed back her makeup routine to just the right amount in recent years. "If you wear too much, it's really aging. If you wear none, it's terrifying. You just have to wear the right amount to enhance yourself but not to cover up who you are."
Katie Couric doesn't want her daughters to focus too much on their appearance
Katie Couric's makeup-free selfies are just one way that she proves that looks aren't everything. And while Couric's daughters have grown up to be gorgeous, she doesn't want them to be too fixated on their looks, either. "I always had to stop myself from saying to my daughters when they were little, 'Oh, you look so pretty.' If I caught myself saying that I'd add, 'And you're so smart.' Girls put so much emphasis on their appearance and it diminishes their intelligence and their competence and their contributions," she further told People in 2021 for its Beautiful issue.
Likely, Couric probably wishes she had a role model that made her realize she was more than what was in the mirror growing up. In her 2021 memoir "Going There," Couric shared tragic details about her life, including her battle with bulimia as a teenager. "Starve, cheat, binge, purge — the cycle would take years to break," she wrote (via The New York Post), explaining that her mother and sister's involvement in diet trends further emphasized the importance of size. In an interview with People about her memoir, she reflected on how diet culture was so heavily ingrained in the zeitgeist at the time. "I think back on my formative years when Twiggy was all the rage and that period of time in the '60s. And there seemed to be an ideal body type, which was extremely thin."