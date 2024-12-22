The Stunning Transformation Of Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren

Elin Nordegren was born in Stockholm, Sweden on New Year's Day in 1980, and she entered the world with a built-in BFF: her twin sister Josefin Nordegren. "My sister has been my best friend since the day we were born, and she is more than a best friend today," Elin told People. Their parents' efforts to give their twins their own identities surely helped to shape who they became. "They rarely dressed us in the same clothes, and if they did, I always wore red and my sister always wore blue so no one would say the wrong name," Elin said. "Everybody knew that red equals Elin and blue equals Josefin. They cut our hair differently and put [us] in different classes. Today I appreciate that they did that," she explained.

In addition to Josefin, Elin also has a brother, Axel Nordegren. "My brother is 13 months older than my sister and me, so we were like triplets growing up. We were the kind of family that spent every little penny left over on travel," she recalled, reminiscing about childhood trips with her family. "They stuffed us into a little Fiat Panda and drove all around Europe as often as possible." Elin was only seven years old when her parents called it quits. Her dad moved to Germany, but they split custody of the children and Elin recalled that there wasn't any ill will between her parents. "Despite the split, I feel like the base was still there," she told People. "My mom showed me that it is possible to be on your own, be a mother, and still pursue your career."

