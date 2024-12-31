Russell Crowe & Britney Theriot Waited Years After They Met Before Striking Up A Romance

Britney Theriot was exactly what Russell Crowe needed after Crowe's divorce from ex-wife Danielle Spencer. Crowe admitted that he became quite the eligible bachelor when he found himself single again after all these years. So much so that the Oscar winner had a bit too much fun dating women from all walks of life. He reminisced about his single, older years during a concert he and his band, The Gentlemen Barbers, were performing. "You know the old saying, 'There's a girl in every port?'" Crowe said to a live crowd according to Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Ironically, one of the girls Crowe was flirting with could've easily been mistaken for Theriot. There is a reported 28-year age gap between the two. But according to Crowe himself, Theriot wasn't the only young woman he was courting in his previous life as a bachelor. Crowe was once supposed to enjoy a romantic evening in Paris with another woman who was also considerably younger than he was. But the young woman stood Crowe up at the last minute. "Coming up towards the dates that we were supposed to meet in Paris I found out that she'd gone somewhere else. Now just put yourself in this position okay," Crowe said. "Here's the options: you, and the person, and Paris. She decided instead to go to Southampton."

Advertisement

Crowe felt as slighted by the gesture as anyone would in his position. But the experience was a blessing in disguise for him since he currently finds himself in a "fantastic relationship" with his current lover.