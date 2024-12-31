Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton's Complete Relationship Timeline
Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer's onscreen romance in "Stranger Things" may have fans divided, but their IRL relationship is universally adored. Although the actors only reportedly started dating around the second season of the hit Neftlix show, it seems like everyone around them instantly knew it was meant to be. During a 2020 chat with GQ, Matt Duffer, co-creator of "Stranger Things," proclaimed that Heaton and Dyer had an undeniable connection from their very first chemistry read. The "Yes, God, Yes" actor debuted on Heaton's Instagram in September 2016, shortly after the first season aired. However, it wasn't a couple's social media debut by any means since the photo was captioned simply: "Amigos."
A few days later, Heaton popped up on his future partner's Instagram when she posted a snap of him with some birds and jokingly informed "Stranger Things" fans that he was leaving the series behind to pursue a solo career with the Brit's new show "Stranger Wings." The pair also dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" for Halloween 2016. Despite everything, though, they only sparked dating rumors in January 2017 after Heaton and Dyer were spotted at LAX together.
Shortly after the sighting, an insider confirmed the relationship with Life & Style magazine, professing, "They've been together since before season two began filming in October." They added, "[They spend] every waking minute together, on set and off." It's safe to say that things were already pretty serious by then since the source also stated that Heaton had met his partner's family.
They initially refused to share any details about their romance
When TMZ spoke to Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in March 2017, they sneakily tried to inquire about their relationship status by bringing up the downsides of dating a coworker. However, Dyer handled the question like a pro with a total non-answer, saying, "Whether people are dating or just hanging out, I think our cast is just cool with each other," (via Marie Claire). The celebrity couple's romance was basically confirmed in October when they publicly walked around holding hands in New York.
The following month, Heaton and Dyer headed off to Paris with the rest of the "Stranger Things" cast to promote the show. But they still managed to carve some time out to explore the City of Love by themselves. Then, the low-key couple hopped over to London, where they packed on the PDA by sharing a kiss in a crowded area. If that didn't make things official enough, their red-carpet debut at the 2017 Fashion Awards most certainly did.
The celebrity couple continued to give us more to love in 2018, as Heaton started the year off with a sweet Instagram tribute to his partner. Although they were subsequently spotted on several dates , Dyer still played it coy when Us Weekly asked about her feelings for Heaton in January 2019. "He's alright I guess. He doesn't mess up our scenes too much!" the actor joked. "No, he's great. He's talented, like everybody in the cast."
The celebrity couple loves working together
Charlie Heaton finally opened up about his relationship with Natalia Dyer in his 2019 V Man Magazine interview. The "New Mutants" star noted that working together had only strengthened their bond, gushing, "They understand something that maybe no one else would. You go into high-pressure situations together but you can share those insecurities or whatever they are," (via E! News). In fact, during a chat with People Now, Heaton admitted that they often muddied the boundaries between their onscreen and offscreen relationships, which brought a lot of confusion.
Meanwhile, Dyer dished to Refinery29 that dating her co-star had several major perks, enthusing, "We're really comfortable with each other. So we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before." Additionally, she cherished every moment she got to spend with her partner on the set of "Stranger Things" because Dyer knew their working relationship wasn't guaranteed in the long run. Although the actor seemed happy to talk about her love life, Dyer asserted that she wanted to keep their relationship as private as possible because it was incredibly dear to her.
The "Things Heard & Seen" star dispelled a long-standing rumor surrounding their relationship in her November 2019 InStyle interview, too. Dyer noted that she had read pieces suggesting that she was intentionally twinning with her beau, but that was never the case, and their outfit choices just naturally happened to coincide quite often. Sadly, though, the actor didn't spare any details about "Stranger Things" Season 4.
Natalia Dyer doesn't understand the fan interest in their romance
While speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2022, Natalia Dyer acknowledged how incredibly fortunate she was to have found love with someone like Charlie Heaton, who was going through the same thing at the same time. However, the actor also confessed that she couldn't quite understand why so many people were so invested in their relationship. As Dyer rationalized, "I think it's a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they're like in real life."
But the Netflix star also pointed out, "[But] now that I've experienced the other side of it... It sounds so cliché, but I'm just a person, too." In fact, Dyer was left scratching her head at the idea of people waiting for them to do interviews or walk red carpets together because the actors would've done those things as a part of their job anyway. Thankfully, the intense public scrutiny was the only abnormal thing about their relationship.
In May 2023, an insider disclosed to Us Weekly that Dyer and Heaton lived a relatively normal life in New York, saying, "They cook together, take the subway together and when they're out — they're always holding hands. They love going to art galleries and sneaking into movies and sitting in the back row." The confidant's words proved true in October 2024 when the fan-favorite couple was spotted enjoying a Sabrina Carpenter concert where their castmate, Millie Bobby Brown, became one of the celebrities that the performer "arrested" during her Short 'n' Sweet Tour. Suffice it to say, all of the "Stranger Things" cast members and their actual, real-life partners are happy in their respective relationships.