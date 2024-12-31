Natalia Dyer And Charlie Heaton's Complete Relationship Timeline

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer's onscreen romance in "Stranger Things" may have fans divided, but their IRL relationship is universally adored. Although the actors only reportedly started dating around the second season of the hit Neftlix show, it seems like everyone around them instantly knew it was meant to be. During a 2020 chat with GQ, Matt Duffer, co-creator of "Stranger Things," proclaimed that Heaton and Dyer had an undeniable connection from their very first chemistry read. The "Yes, God, Yes" actor debuted on Heaton's Instagram in September 2016, shortly after the first season aired. However, it wasn't a couple's social media debut by any means since the photo was captioned simply: "Amigos."

A few days later, Heaton popped up on his future partner's Instagram when she posted a snap of him with some birds and jokingly informed "Stranger Things" fans that he was leaving the series behind to pursue a solo career with the Brit's new show "Stranger Wings." The pair also dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" for Halloween 2016. Despite everything, though, they only sparked dating rumors in January 2017 after Heaton and Dyer were spotted at LAX together.

Shortly after the sighting, an insider confirmed the relationship with Life & Style magazine, professing, "They've been together since before season two began filming in October." They added, "[They spend] every waking minute together, on set and off." It's safe to say that things were already pretty serious by then since the source also stated that Heaton had met his partner's family.

