All The Celebrities Sabrina Carpenter Has 'Arrested' At The Short 'N Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter wrapped up the North American leg of her 2024 "Short n' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles, but not before "arresting" a few of Hollywood's hottest A-Listers. Carpenter is known for her raunchy innuendoes, something for which she has gotten in trouble. Her newest installment to her performance has the crowd roaring, especially when she interacts with our favorite show biz beauties. As the sirens blare and the lights flash red and blue, Carpenter can't help but cuff these celebrities after a bit of flirting.

When the pink fuzzy handcuffs come out, every Carpenter fan knows what's about to happen. It's something the singer has been playing out since the beginning of the tour, which began on September 23, 2024. Before giving the crowd a racy rendition of her song "Juno" — which includes a demonstration of a new sex position every night — Carpenter picks a person from the crowd to "arrest" for being too hot, claiming them as her "Juno girl" for the evening. On some occasions, the audience got a sweet (n' short) surprise when a celebrity appeared on the jumbotron. Some interactions have been so steamy that Carpenter's skirt has come flying off!