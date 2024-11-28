All The Celebrities Sabrina Carpenter Has 'Arrested' At The Short 'N Sweet Tour
Sabrina Carpenter wrapped up the North American leg of her 2024 "Short n' Sweet" tour in Los Angeles, but not before "arresting" a few of Hollywood's hottest A-Listers. Carpenter is known for her raunchy innuendoes, something for which she has gotten in trouble. Her newest installment to her performance has the crowd roaring, especially when she interacts with our favorite show biz beauties. As the sirens blare and the lights flash red and blue, Carpenter can't help but cuff these celebrities after a bit of flirting.
When the pink fuzzy handcuffs come out, every Carpenter fan knows what's about to happen. It's something the singer has been playing out since the beginning of the tour, which began on September 23, 2024. Before giving the crowd a racy rendition of her song "Juno" — which includes a demonstration of a new sex position every night — Carpenter picks a person from the crowd to "arrest" for being too hot, claiming them as her "Juno girl" for the evening. On some occasions, the audience got a sweet (n' short) surprise when a celebrity appeared on the jumbotron. Some interactions have been so steamy that Carpenter's skirt has come flying off!
Millie Bobby Brown was more than happy to be arrested by Sabrina
During her tour stop in Atlanta, Sabrina Carpenter was searching through the audience to find the perfect hottie to cuff, when she landed on the gorgeous Millie Bobby Brown. "This girl is so hot. Who are you? What is your name?" Sabrina asked before MBB yelled "Millie," which had the audience screaming as they watched it all play out on the jumbotron next to the stage — all recorded and posted to X (formerly Twitter). "It's so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you're so beautiful, that sucks!" Carpenter cheekily told the "Stranger Things" star, who put her hands out, begging to be "arrested."
sabrina arresting millie bobby brown for juno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/xkYiR6LJ0n
— ave 🌙 saw sabrina (@honeymoonavfade) October 23, 2024
After acting embarrassed as her sequin yellow maxi skirt dropped to the floor to reveal a mini skirt underneath, the "Please Please Please" hitmaker crowned Brown the evening's "Juno girl." "These are for you, my darling," Carpenter said as she handed Brown the handcuffs. As the lights lowered and "Juno" started playing, Brown shook the handcuffs in front of the camera in glee, just like the rest of us Sabrina fans would.
Marcello Hernandez (aka Domingo) got the crowd hot and spicy with his flirting
Sabrina Carpenter may be a pro musician, but her satire makes us think she could have a shot in comedy. During her performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Carpenter stopped in her tracks when she saw the one and only Domingo in her crowd.
Domingo came all this way from Miami to get arrested by @SabrinaAnnLynn at #LAShortnSweet! 💋 pic.twitter.com/1siPSQZzx2
— The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 18, 2024
As a little background information, Domingo is a character that comedian Marcello Hernandez plays on "Saturday Night Live," which started when he and the rest of the cast parodied Carpenter's song "Espresso." In the October 2024 episode with Ariana Grande, Domingo made his first appearance as a bride's secret lover, while her bridesmaids sang about her infidelity with the Miami hunk to the tune of Carpenter's song. He was reprised in the Charlie XCX November 2024 episode when they parodied Chappell Roan's "HOT TO GO!"
In the concert video that The Kia Forum posted on X, Carpenter asked, "Who are you?" with which Hernandez, dressed in his costume, said flirtatiously: "My name is Domingo." "Ay dios mío!" Carpenter exclaimed. After explaining that he is from "Miami, baby," Carpenter asked if there was anything he'd like to say before she "arrested" him, to which he responded with the now famous lyrics from his SNL "Espresso" parody. "Came all this way, had to explain, direct from Domingo," he said with a smirk, adding, "Sabrina's a friend, she's like my sis, but I would hook up, though."
Rachel Sennott's bashful looks was not something Sabrina Carpenter was ready for
Comedy queen Rachel Sennott just so happened to be at one of Sabrina Carpenter's nights in Los Angeles on her "Short n' Sweet" tour, but of course, Sennott did not go unnoticed. The jumbotron, which read "You're under arrest for being too hot," caught the "Bottoms" actor's demure smile as she confessed her identity to the pop sensation — all captured on video and posted to X. "Rachel, I saw you from across the room and you took my breath away," Carpenter said, adding "Do you wanna go to jail, but in a cute way?" How could Sennott say no?
With a coy smile and nod, Sennott agreed to be Carpenter's "Juno girl" for the night, but the "Taste" singer had one more thing to say before handing over the fuzzy cuffs. "Well, I'm getting really flustered because I'm picturing our future together and I feel like you and I could have a lot of chemistry, and we could like, I don't know, like take off our clothes," Carpenter declared as her pink maxi skirt fell to the ground to reveal a matching pink mini — definitely not one of Carpenter's worst-dressed moments. Sennott, who looked like she was blushing by the end, blew a kiss to the artist after happily accepting the "arrest."
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
In her final Los Angeles show of the "Short n' Sweet" tour, Sabrina Carpenter turned up the heat when she spotted one of Hollywood's hottest couples in the arena. In a clip posted to X, the jumbotron panned from Carpenter to a man in the audience, who happened to be famed musician Jack Antonoff, most notably Taylor Swift's producer and bestie. Even though the crowd was screaming and pointing to arrest him, Carpenter said: "This is super awkward," before explaining that she felt like he could "produce" someone even hotter than him. Antonoff did not fail us.
FUCK pic.twitter.com/OadaItr7gG
— °˖✧✿✧˖° (@N0THINGHAPPENS) November 19, 2024
He reached for someone off-camera and came back with his wife, the one and only Margaret Qualley. The audience screamed even louder this time as Qualley pointed to herself in a "Who, me?" sort of way. "This right there ladies and gentlemen, this is a hottie with substance," Carpenter said of Qualley. With innocent-looking eyes, Qualley told Carpenter her name, with which the singer responded: "I think that Margaret and Sabrina are good names to be in a relationship together." We're not sure how Antonoff feels about this, but Qualley was certainly Carpenter's girl, at least her "Juno girl," for the night.