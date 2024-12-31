The Legal Drama Between Charles Spencer's Girlfriend And Ex Wife, Explained
For a man who's been married and divorced three times in the span of just over three decades, it's difficult to imagine Charles Spencer's love life could get any more complicated. But things took a dramatic turn when his podcast co-host and current girlfriend, Cat Jarman, spectacularly filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Countess Karen Spencer, in October 2024. Earl Spencer had only just announced their separation in June, telling The Mail on Sunday: "It is immensely sad," and wishing her "every happiness in the future." Just four months later, rumors swirled that he was dating the Norwegian archaeologist — which Charles later confirmed on "Good Morning Britain," also in October 2024.
That very same month, The Telegraph reported that Jarman had taken the countess to court, accusing her of misusing her private information. The case was rather cryptic, with no further details made available at the time. According to Hayes Connor Solicitors, British law rules data as misused when "private information has been disclosed without their consent [...] resulting in financial loss or reputational damage." This can include, among other things, "details about an individual's health, or sex life" as well as "any information that someone would claim to have a reasonable expectation of privacy over."
Earl Spencer, the older brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and Jarman host "The Rabbit Hole Detectives" with their friend, the Reverend Richard Coles, a podcast that purports to "chase the provenance of historical objects both real and metaphorical." The show launched in February 2023, notably while Charles was still married to the stylish Canadian philanthropist.
How Earl Spencer really feels about his girlfriend
During his appearance on "Good Morning Britain," and amid mounting speculation about the legal feud between his former and current partners, Charles Spencer notably didn't shy away from openly discussing his budding relationship with Professor Cat Jarman. He gushed about her many achievements, describing Jarman as a brilliant archeologist and pointing out that they bonded over being different people who approached the romance in complementary ways. Earl Spencer also revealed that Jarman had been named Nordic Person of the Year in 2024, explaining, "You have to be respected throughout all Scandinavian and Nordic countries," to earn such a prestigious title.
According to Jarman's LinkedIn profile, she specializes in "bioarchaeological investigation of human remains, including evidence of past migration and mobility." The happy couple initially met through their shared publisher, before unearthing a deeper connection when she came to dig up a Roman villa on Spencer's land, on which Princess Diana's childhood home is also located. It was a quirky meet-cute that the man himself acknowledged was bizarre, but for the archeologist, the rest was history.
Countess Karen Spencer, meanwhile, kept a relatively low profile in the wake of the divorce announcement, except for a brief statement on Instagram: "I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support [...] I'm just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon." The reasons for their split were not immediately detailed to the press, but the timing of Jarman's entry into Spencer's life — not long before the separation was made public — didn't go unnoticed while the archaeologist's lawsuit suggested that things were growing increasingly complicated behind the scenes.