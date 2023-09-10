Inside Princess Diana's Relationship With Her Brother Charles Spencer

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, was in Cape Town with his family when he received a phone call that would change his life indelibly. As Spencer would later recall to Larry King, "Somebody from my property in England said, 'Look, I've got some bad news. It seems as though your sister and Dodi Fayed have been in a car crash in Paris.'" A few more phone calls later, and the earl realized that his worst nightmare had come to fruition. His older sister was dead.

From that moment forward, Spencer found himself battling against powerful entities — such as the global media and the British royal family — to protect Diana's legacy. In the months and years following the princess' tragic death, Spencer accused Buckingham Palace of keeping him away from his sister's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. He fought with King Charles III over how the princess would be remembered. And he called attention to the behind-the-scenes machinations that led to Diana's famous 1995 "Panorama" interview.

Of course, Spencer was not merely Diana's defender in death — he was also her lifelong friend. From the difficult moments of their childhood to the challenges that come with being an adult, Charles Spencer and Princess Diana formed a deep sibling bond.