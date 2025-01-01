What We Know About Kathryn Hahn's Husband Ethan Sandler

Though audiences have grown familiar with Kathryn Hahn through her stunning transformation and larger-than-life characters, like the morally ambiguous witch Agatha Harkness in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hahn would argue that her personal life is far less interesting. In fact, she'd prefer to keep the two as separate as possible. "I live a pretty normal life," she told Parade in 2018. "I have cute kids and a hubby forever and two dogs and a rabbit and now a hamster. ... So I have this rich and creative life but also a normal life, and I've been able to keep the two separate and holy."

Advertisement

Speaking of — Hahn's spouse, Ethan Sandler, has also had his fair share of on-screen exposure. From 2002 to 2007, he played a recurring part as assistant district attorney Jeffrey Brandau, Hahn's character Lily Lebowski's love interest, in the NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan." He's also had supporting and guest roles in movies and series like "Meet the Robinsons," "Sex and the City," and "Will & Grace."

Sandler has also worked behind the camera. As a producer, his name has been attached to notable series including "New Girl," for which he was a co-executive producer for 40 episodes, and "Man with a Plan," which he worked on for 34 episodes in the same capacity. His writing credits include 19 episodes of the Disney+ series "Monsters at Work," five episodes of "Man with a Plan," and two episodes of "New Girl," among others.

Advertisement