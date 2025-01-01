Plastic Surgery Procedures Kaley Cuoco Has Gotten Done

"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has a refreshingly modern take on cosmetic surgery. Cuoco has gone through a style transformation throughout her years in the spotlight, and she wasn't shy about admitting her experiences under the knife when she sat down with Women's Health in 2016. She instead proudly detailed the work she had done.

Advertisement

"Years ago, I had my nose done ... And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12." Her positivity toward plastic surgery experiences extends beyond her own, as she proceeded to inspire anyone desiring to alter their appearance. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing." Her assurance in the cosmetic procedures and the admission that she is happy with the alterations are scarce in Hollywood, but Cuoco refuses to hide her pride. After all, confidence should never have to be suppressed.