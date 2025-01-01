Plastic Surgery Procedures Kaley Cuoco Has Gotten Done
"The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco has a refreshingly modern take on cosmetic surgery. Cuoco has gone through a style transformation throughout her years in the spotlight, and she wasn't shy about admitting her experiences under the knife when she sat down with Women's Health in 2016. She instead proudly detailed the work she had done.
"Years ago, I had my nose done ... And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I've had since I was 12." Her positivity toward plastic surgery experiences extends beyond her own, as she proceeded to inspire anyone desiring to alter their appearance. "I don't think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that's amazing." Her assurance in the cosmetic procedures and the admission that she is happy with the alterations are scarce in Hollywood, but Cuoco refuses to hide her pride. After all, confidence should never have to be suppressed.
Kaley Cuoco is a certified gym rat
You might not know that Kaley Cuoco has been an outspoken advocate for self-confidence, and she credits her rigorous gym regime as one of the pieces of that puzzle. Her personal trainer, Ryan Sorensen, often posts videos to Instagram of the actress's varying workouts, and they certainly don't look easy.
In a 2022 interview with Shape, Sorensen detailed Cuoco's ever-changing exercise routines. He explained that, in preparation for season 2 of "The Flight Attendant," "Her training regimen consisted of high-intensity circuit full-body training, like cardio, strength training, and lots of core twice a week. Hot yoga once a week, and a couple of days a week she would ride (cycling), which is a beast of a workout." Cuoco also keeps her diet in tip-top shape.
Sorensen works with Cuoco on varying workouts that change depending on the role she's preparing for and her personal needs. HIIT, yoga, stairs, and weight training are all in the mix. When complimented on her toned physique during the Women's Health interview, Cuoco exclaimed, "Thank you ... I worked my a** off for this." There truly is no determination like a woman on a mission.