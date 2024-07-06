Kaley Cuoco's Style Transformation Has Heads Turning

For years, Kaley Cuoco charmed us as the clumsy, funny, and sweet girl-next-door, Penny, in the hit series "The Big Bang Theory." Her part in the award-winning sitcom made her a household name, though she had been in the acting business for some years prior to her casting. With this new level of fame came a new level of scrutiny and a sense of style that would evolve in the years that followed.

And, of course, being a rising star in the noughties and 2010s meant Cuoco served us some interesting looks that were very of the moment and not quite so fashionable these days. Cuoco's bright blond locks were her trademark for years, becoming synonymous with her style as well as that of her character, Penny. The actress wasn't as quick off the mark as some other stars when it came to finding her style, but that makes her journey all the more interesting. How did she get from baggy jeans and mismatched extensions to beautifully balayaged locks and chic dresses?

Was it the work of a stylist, or did it simply take Cuoco a little while to find her own aesthetic? We know firsthand how difficult it can be when trends come and go faster than Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriends — but that's what makes it so fun! Let's take a look at Kaley Cuoco's stunning style transformation.

