Beyoncé performed on Christmas Day 2024 as part of the halftime show during a football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Beyoncé's set at the halftime show performance has already gone viral, with fans divided over the quality of the performance. Some people online seem to have been mesmerized by Beyoncé's typical alluring performance style, while others believe she missed the mark this time. Nevertheless, the halftime show was a tour-de-force that contained many hidden details that many people may have initially overlooked at first watch.

During the half-time show, the 32-time Grammy winner performed some of her own songs from her album "Cowboy Carter," including her cover of "Blackbird" by The Beatles. The show was quite the spectacle, featuring live horses, and fabulous carriages, which tie into her song, "16 Carriages." The show also featured a marching band, which was quite impressive, to say the least. The show, dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl," was streamed live on Netflix just like the "Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson" boxing match. Viewers who tuned into Netflix's live fight in 2024 experienced technical difficulties, but luckily, fans enjoying the "Beyoncé Bowl" at home faced hardly any interruptions due to technical difficulties.

"Beyoncé Bowl" is undoubtedly a hit, and some small details hidden within the "Halo" singer's performance are becoming the special's most iconic moments.