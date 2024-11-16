Details About Beyonce's Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow

One's the reigning queen of music and pop culture, the other is a Hollywood star-turned-wellness maven. Together, Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow embody the pinnacle of A-list "friendship goals." The pair have a well-documented love for one another, dating back to 2006, when — as Paltrow revealed on "Ellen" — they grew close after meeting at a charity event in New York City. On Beyoncé, she joked, "She's so perfect that it's kind of hard to take." We concur, Gwyneth, we concur.

Advertisement

In 2013, Paltrow was seen dancing her heart out at a Jay-Z concert in a pop culture moment that sparked thousands of viral jokes and an eight-gif-worthy Buzzfeed compilation. The following year, Beyoncé let Paltrow's patrons walk a mile in her shoes, literally. She donated a pair to Goop, Paltrow's lifestyle brand, for a charity closet sale, which blew up the internet and caused the site to crash. They even made their friendship "Grammys official" in 2015, when Paltrow introduced Beyoncé ahead of her still-talked-about performance of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."