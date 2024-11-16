Details About Beyonce's Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow
One's the reigning queen of music and pop culture, the other is a Hollywood star-turned-wellness maven. Together, Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow embody the pinnacle of A-list "friendship goals." The pair have a well-documented love for one another, dating back to 2006, when — as Paltrow revealed on "Ellen" — they grew close after meeting at a charity event in New York City. On Beyoncé, she joked, "She's so perfect that it's kind of hard to take." We concur, Gwyneth, we concur.
In 2013, Paltrow was seen dancing her heart out at a Jay-Z concert in a pop culture moment that sparked thousands of viral jokes and an eight-gif-worthy Buzzfeed compilation. The following year, Beyoncé let Paltrow's patrons walk a mile in her shoes, literally. She donated a pair to Goop, Paltrow's lifestyle brand, for a charity closet sale, which blew up the internet and caused the site to crash. They even made their friendship "Grammys official" in 2015, when Paltrow introduced Beyoncé ahead of her still-talked-about performance of "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."
Beyoné and Gwyneth Paltrow raised their daughters together
Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow have also shared the journey of motherhood, raising their daughters alongside one another. Paltrow, mom to Apple Martin from her marriage to Coldplay's Chris Martin, was quick to celebrate the arrival of Beyoncé's eldest, Blue Ivy, tweeting in 2012, "Welcome to the world Blue! We love you already." Beyoncé spoke fondly about their relationship at the premiere of her documentary, "Life Is But a Dream." The singer mused, "She is incredible, she's a great friend on every level." Speaking on their bond as mothers, she added, "I think for us, protecting our daughters is so important and keeping things on our own terms" (via E! News).
Understandably, fans have loved seeing Blue Ivy and Apple Martin grow up together. At the influential 50th Super Bowl halftime show of 2016, Chris Martin performed with Beyoncé and Jay Z, while Paltrow looked after the children. The "Shakespeare in Love" star posted an adorable Instagram snap of Blue and Apple walking hand-in-hand backstage. Clearly, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree – or the Beyhive, for that matter.