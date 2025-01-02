Here's What CNN's Dana Bash Looks Like Makeup-Free

Regular viewers of "Inside Politics with Dana Bash" and "State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash" might know CNN anchor Dana Bash for moments like her tough act on Kamala Harris during an August 2024 interview, or when she used Trump's harsh words against him after his 2020 election loss.

When she's not gracing viewers' television screens in her CNN programs, Bash has offered her audience occasional glimpses of what she naturally looks like. Such was the case in May 2023, when she shared a gym photo on Instagram showing her true complexion without makeup to enhance it. "Today's workout with @tidalepc was so much fun with my girl @nicollewallace in town," Bash wrote. Even without beauty products to conceal certain elements of her complexion, Bash still displays a natural beauty akin to what her television viewers may see on-air.

Despite the vulnerability and bravery she showed displaying her natural looks, some commenters were unnecessarily critical of Bash's makeup-free appearance. However, other users were more positive and focused on other aspects of Bash's post, like the presence of MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in the photo. "It doesn't get any better than Dana and Nicolle — my favorites!" one user wrote. "Two of the BEST women in journalism!" another said.

